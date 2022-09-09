Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear for Fall 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Denim Jacket
Levi's

Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on the colder days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale. 

There are plenty of Levi's jackets to choose from at Amazon's sale, starting at just $22. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 55% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at can't-miss prices. 

Below, shop our favorite Levi's jean jackets from Amazon. 

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Show off your wild side with this classic faux leather motorcycle jacket. On the left chest pocket is Levi's red tab, epaulettes on the shoulders, zipper detailed cuffs, and many pockets. 

$90$64
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket

Whether it's fall or winter, this parka works for any occasion. With extra pockets and water-resistant fabric, this cool yet classic jacket gives great vibes.

$100$55
Levi's Women's Premium Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Women's Premium Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Jacket

Generations have passed down this denim jacket. Its style endures through seasons and trends, so a Trucker Jacket completes the look. 

$148$128
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Women's New Hybrid Original Trucker Jackets

The sweatshirt serves as a jacket and sweatshirt at the same time. 

$90$63
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This jacket is lined with Sherpa except the sleeves which are quilted for chilly nights and year-round comfort. 

$108$90
Women's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Women's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Several layers can be worn under this jacket, leaving room for a t-shirt, light sweater or flannel. A great choice for breezy days!

$108$76 WITH COUPON
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a trucker denim jacket. 

$90$80
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.

$108$100
Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket

This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets.

$120$65
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90$80
Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Denim Trucker Jacket

When it's too soon for a coat, this is the perfect utility jacket for a boy. 

$46$21
Kid's Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Kid's Denim Trucker Jacket

There's no better jacket for little ones than a Levi's trucker jacket. 

$46$19
Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket
Levi's Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket

Layer a simple cami or crop top under Levi's Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket and you're ready to debut your updated spring wardrobe.

$90$61

 

