The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets for Your Spring Travel: Save On Suitcase Sets and Carry-On Luggage
We're officially heading into Spring Break season, which means you're probably looking for the best luggage deals for your upcoming vacations. When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set for spring break, Amazon has a plethora of options that are all deeply discounted right now.
In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this spring. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.
Whether you have travel plans for spring break or beginning to prepare for your summer family vacations, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop Amazon's best luggage deals on suitcases and sets from top-rated brands, including Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.
Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This one luggage set is enough for all of your family travel. This 4-piece set includes 2 carry-on sized bags featuring TSA locks, durable ABS material, 360 degree spinner wheels and even a two-year warranty.
The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips.
Choose between five different colorways on the Travelers Club Midtown Luggage Set, and you and the rest of the family can travel in style this spring.
This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.
If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
This Minnie Mouse-themed American Tourister luggage set is perfect for your little ones who are obsessed with Disney. This hardside wheeled luggage also comes in various other Disney-inspired designs.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.
This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag.
Pack away your toiletry bag and the rest of your travel gear. Then, get ready to travel in style with this matching 3-piece softside expandable wheeled luggage set from Steve Madden.
