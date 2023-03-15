We're officially heading into Spring Break season, which means you're probably looking for the best luggage deals for your upcoming vacations. When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set for spring break, Amazon has a plethora of options that are all deeply discounted right now.

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this spring. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans for spring break or beginning to prepare for your summer family vacations, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop Amazon's best luggage deals on suitcases and sets from top-rated brands, including Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $204 Shop Now

BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set Amazon BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set This one luggage set is enough for all of your family travel. This 4-piece set includes 2 carry-on sized bags featuring TSA locks, durable ABS material, 360 degree spinner wheels and even a two-year warranty. $210 $170 Shop Now

Showkoo Luggage Set Amazon Showkoo Luggage Set This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim. $190 $170 WITH COUPON Shop Now

