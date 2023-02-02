When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a matching suitcase set for your next winter vacation, Amazon has a plethora of options — that are deeply discounted right now.

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this winter. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans for Presidents' Day weekend or a bae-cation for Valentine's Day, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop some of the best sets from top-rated luggage brands on Amazon, such as Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

Showkoo Luggage Set Amazon Showkoo Luggage Set This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim. $190 $170 WITH COUPON Shop Now

