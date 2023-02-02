Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets for Your Winter Vacations: Save on Samsonite, American Tourister & More

By Wesley Horvath
When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a matching suitcase set for your next winter vacation, Amazon has a plethora of options — that are deeply discounted right now. 

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this winter. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans for Presidents' Day weekend or a bae-cation for Valentine's Day, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop some of the best sets from top-rated luggage brands on Amazon, such as Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$145
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Bundle Set
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Bundle Set

The Samsonite Omni Luggage Set Bundle Set has all the travel essentials you need in addition to three luggage pieces. The bundle includes an inflatable neck pillow, passport case, luggage tag, ear plugs and more. 

$359$279
Showkoo Luggage Set
Showkoo Luggage Set

This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.

$190$170 WITH COUPON
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $110 off, this 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$190
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other essentials in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$134
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction. 

$248$220
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set

This Minnie Mouse-themed American Tourister luggage set is perfect for your little ones who are obsessed with Disney. This hardside wheeled luggage also comes in various other Disney-inspired designs. 

$267$175
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$300$150 WITH COUPON
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set

Choose between five different colorways on the Travelers Club Midtown Luggage Set, and you and the rest of the family can travel in style this summer. 

$140$130
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag. 

$80$51
Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Set
Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Set

Shop this luggage duo set ahead of your next weekend getaway. Then, all you'll have to worry about is remembering to pack all the travel essentials. 

$171$160
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 

$780$549
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set

Pack away your toiletry bag and the rest of your travel gear. Then, get ready to travel in style with this matching 3-piece softside expandable wheeled luggage set from Steve Madden.

$400$350

