The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets for Your Winter Vacations: Save on Samsonite, American Tourister & More
When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a matching suitcase set for your next winter vacation, Amazon has a plethora of options — that are deeply discounted right now.
In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this winter. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.
Whether you have travel plans for Presidents' Day weekend or a bae-cation for Valentine's Day, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop some of the best sets from top-rated luggage brands on Amazon, such as Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.
The Samsonite Omni Luggage Set Bundle Set has all the travel essentials you need in addition to three luggage pieces. The bundle includes an inflatable neck pillow, passport case, luggage tag, ear plugs and more.
This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.
At $110 off, this 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other essentials in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction.
This Minnie Mouse-themed American Tourister luggage set is perfect for your little ones who are obsessed with Disney. This hardside wheeled luggage also comes in various other Disney-inspired designs.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Choose between five different colorways on the Travelers Club Midtown Luggage Set, and you and the rest of the family can travel in style this summer.
This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag.
Shop this luggage duo set ahead of your next weekend getaway. Then, all you'll have to worry about is remembering to pack all the travel essentials.
This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
Pack away your toiletry bag and the rest of your travel gear. Then, get ready to travel in style with this matching 3-piece softside expandable wheeled luggage set from Steve Madden.
