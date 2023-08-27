Just this month, Amazon revealed there is going to be another 2023 Prime Day sale in October. As a warmup to the early holiday deals, Amazon is now slashing prices on its best-selling Echo devices by up to 58% off. These deals are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging these limited-time offers while they're still available.

Shop Echo Device Deals

Amazon's sale on Echo devices is the perfect opportunity to save on a smart display or smart speaker to create a smart home. Right now, Amazon has its Echo Show 8 on sale for just $75. Normally $130, this is a 42% discount on the 8” HD touchscreen that lets you take video calls, watch TV, and listen to music anywhere in the house.

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon deals on Echo devices before the sale ends.

Best Echo Show Deals

Best Echo Smart Speaker Deals

The latest Echo Dot speaker is on sale for $50. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room. $50 $40 Shop Now

Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. $40 $25 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

