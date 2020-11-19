Shopping

The Best Amazon Lululemon Replicas We've Discovered on TikTok

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Lululemon dupes on Amazon
Amazon

Any shopper knows activewear can get pricey. Fortunately, Amazon offers super affordable styles and many are replicas of the Lululemon styles. 

Listen, we love Lululemon -- you can check out our top Lululemon legging picks here -- but to supplement those staple pieces, Amazon has some great similar options. It's even trending on TikTok as users share the best Lululemon dupes with the hashtag #lululemondupes. The Amazon product reviews are glowing, too, noting the exact Lululemon piece the item is comparable to. 

ET Style has searched through the app and Amazon to gather the best Lululemon-like activewear that won't break the bank. Shop leggings, sports bras, joggers and more without spending more than $40. These Lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle

Take a look at the comparisons below and be sure to also check out Amazon's current holiday deals on clothing, shoes, accessories and more. 

Check out Lululemon's Black Friday deals here.

The Real Deal

Align Pant 28"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Pant 28"
Lululemon
Align Pant 28"
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe

Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
Amazon
Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala
A super soft high-waist legging by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for a smooth fit. This style is garnering comparisons to the popular Align Pant. 

The Real Deal 

Enlite Bra Zip Front High Support, A–E Cups
Lululemon
Lululemon Enlite Bra
Lululemon
Enlite Bra Zip Front High Support, A–E Cups
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe 

High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra
SYROKAN
SYROKAN High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra
Amazon
High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra
SYROKAN
Many TikTokers and Amazon reviews say this SYROKAN sports bra is a dupe for the Lululemon Enlite Bra. 

The Real Deal

Flow Y Bra Long Line Nulu Light Support, B/C Cup
Lululemon
Lululemon Flow Y Bra
Lululemon
Flow Y Bra Long Line Nulu Light Support, B/C Cup
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe

Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy
This moisture-wicking Lemedy cropped bra top provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Bra. 

The Real Deal

On the Fly Jogger 28" Woven
Lululemon
Lululemon On the Fly Jogger 28" Woven
Lululemon
On the Fly Jogger 28" Woven
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe

Lightweight Joggers
CRZ Yoga
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
Amazon
Lightweight Joggers
CRZ Yoga
This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the On the Fly Jogger. 

The Real Deal

Align Tank
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Tank
Lululemon
Align Tank
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe 

Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra resembles the Align Tank. 

The Real Deal

Define Jacket
Lululemon
Lululemon Define Jacket
Lululemon
Define Jacket
Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe 

Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE
This high-neck, zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Define Jacket. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Best 231 Christmas Gifts 2020 at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Walmart: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now -- Walmart, Target, Sur La Table, Home Depot, Nordstrom and More

Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon

The Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Family

Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Target Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Coach Sale: Take Over 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Online Exclusives

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo Love Outdoor Voices Act

 