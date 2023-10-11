If you're looking for a fun fall activity to do with your family, friends or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball. And with Amazon's October Prime Day event offering up to 55% off paddles and gifts, there's no better time to take up the sport or stock up on holiday gifts for pickleball lovers.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's even been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport." Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this season.

Of course, you'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're just starting the sport, need a tool refresh, or are shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. There are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape.

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddleball deals to try your hand at the sport this season. Beyond the right paddle, we also found pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros in your life.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Pickleball Deals

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles Amazon Asbocer Pickleball Paddles This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery. $70 $30 Shop Now

