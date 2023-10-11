Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

pickleball
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:09 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

This increasingly popular sport is fun for all ages — here are the best October Prime Day deals for pros and beginners alike.

If you're looking for a fun fall activity to do with your family, friends or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball. And with Amazon's October Prime Day event offering up to 55% off paddles and gifts, there's no better time to take up the sport or stock up on holiday gifts for pickleball lovers.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's even been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport." Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this season.

Of course, you'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're just starting the sport, need a tool refresh, or are shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. There are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape. 

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddleball deals to try your hand at the sport this season. Beyond the right paddle, we also found pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros in your life.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Pickleball Deals

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

Made with a green checkboard design and an elegant non-slip handle, you'll look stylish on the court using this paddle.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Amazon

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.

$70 $30

Shop Now

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Amazon

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.

$85 $45

with coupon

Shop Now

Head Extreme Elite Fiberglass Paddle

Head Extreme Elite Fiberglass Paddle
Amazon

Head Extreme Elite Fiberglass Paddle

Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.

$70 $57

Shop Now

Sprypals USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddles

Sprypals USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddles
Amazon

Sprypals USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddles

Take 35% off these Barbie pink paddles from Sprypals.

$49 $32

Shop Now

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls
Amazon

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls

Want to go the extra mile this holiday season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home. 

$130 $86

Shop Now

Beives Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Beives Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Amazon

Beives Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.

$65 $48

Shop Now

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 

$50 $32

Shop Now

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2
Amazon

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2

Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these fiberglass paddles.

$25 $17

Shop Now

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Amazon

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this colorful wooden paddle set is great for families.

$49 $43

Shop Now

