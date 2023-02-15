When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set for your next winter vacation, Amazon has a plethora of options that are all deeply discounted right now.

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this winter. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans for the long Presidents' Day weekend or are beginning to prepare for spring break, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop Amazon's best Presidents Day luggage deals on suitcases and sets from top-rated brands, including Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Best Presidents Day Luggage Deals on Amazon

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. $270 $123 Shop Now

Showkoo Luggage Set Amazon Showkoo Luggage Set This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim. $190 $170 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Your Next Trip

16 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023 for Every Budget

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Officially Back In Stock Now

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Travel Launches a Sports Collection

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Before Your Next Trip