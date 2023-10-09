Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on T3 Hair Tools: Save Up to 30% on Curling Irons, Hair Dryers and More

By Dania Nasib
Published: 8:50 AM PDT, October 9, 2023

From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, Amazon shoppers can save big on top-rated T3 hair tools.

As fall sets in and we adapt our self-care routines, now is the perfect time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Luckily, there are currently tons of Prime Day deals on fan-favorite brand T3 to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

As Amazon's October Prime Day approaches, you can score up to 30% on best-selling straighteners, blow dryers, and curling irons. T3's highly effective hair tools have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From lightweight blow dryers perfect for travel to flat irons that ensure a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are a great investment. 

T3 sales don't come around very often. Shop the best deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.

$170 $119

1.25 inch

$170 $140

1.5 inch

T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

Lightweight. Agile. Performance packed. 30% smaller than a traditional hairdryer, T3 Fit is powered by advanced IonAir technology for fast drying with smooth, shiny results.

$150 $117

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.

$190 $180

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results. 

$200 $149

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: