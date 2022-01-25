The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon

Winter is here and that means it's time to get cozy! Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now with Amazon Deals, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers. While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including one of the most popular Lululemon dupes. And, of course, the famous TikTok leggings are still massively popular.

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your spring essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear, whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit, you'll find a good deal.

ET's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear:

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Track Jacket from Adidas (a favorite athleisure brand). Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $50 $35 Buy Now

Banjamath Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as athleisure clothing gets. $13 AND UP Buy Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. $22 AND UP Buy Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. $23 Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. There's no wonder it's an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $23 AND UP Buy Now

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. $28 Buy Now

Sunzel Workout Leggings Amazon Sunzel Workout Leggings You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt Amazon Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors. $38 $35 Buy Now

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. $15 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

The Best Face Masks for Winter