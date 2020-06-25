Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on discount.

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel.

Even though Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with bargain prices on clothing, shoes and accessories from the hottest fashion brands.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of backpacks on sale.

Blythe Small Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Blythe Small Backpack Rebecca Minkoff An edgy shiny leather bucket backpack, featuring silver studs. REGULARLY $155.66 $87.39 at Amazon

Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack Kate Spade New York Amazon Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack Kate Spade New York We love the pretty poppy print. REGULARLY $225 $156 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A fun printed quilted cotton backpack that feels comfortable on, boasting multiple compartments. REGULARLY $115 $86.25 at Amazon

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI Amazon Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI A packable nylon backpack great for travel. REGULARLY $100 $72.25 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch A fashionable backpack, featuring the designer's popular gemini link print. REGULARLY $328 $241 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Score the popular Herschel Pop Quiz backpack style on sale. REGULARLY $74.99 $52.97 at Amazon

Vala Backpack Lucky Brand Amazon Vala Backpack Lucky Brand A boxy leather backpack with multiple pockets. REGULARLY $162.90 $124.99 at Amazon

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. A bright backpack with woven flap closure. REGULARLY $198 $109.99 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

