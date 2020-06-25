Shopping

The Best Backpack Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Get huge discounts on Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
vera bradley backpack
Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on discount. 

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel. 

Even though Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with bargain prices on clothing, shoes and accessories from the hottest fashion brands. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of backpacks on sale. 

Blythe Small Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Blythe Small Backpack
Amazon
Blythe Small Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

An edgy shiny leather bucket backpack, featuring silver studs. 

REGULARLY $155.66

Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Amazon
Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Kate Spade New York

We love the pretty poppy print. 

REGULARLY $225

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A fun printed quilted cotton backpack that feels comfortable on, boasting multiple compartments. 

REGULARLY $115

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI

A packable nylon backpack great for travel. 

REGULARLY $100

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

A fashionable backpack, featuring the designer's popular gemini link print. 

REGULARLY $328

Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel

Score the popular Herschel Pop Quiz backpack style on sale. 

REGULARLY $74.99

Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Vala Backpack
Amazon
Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand

A boxy leather backpack with multiple pockets. 

REGULARLY $162.90

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

A bright backpack with woven flap closure.

REGULARLY $198

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale Is Prime Day for Fashion: Shop the Big Style Sale

Meghan Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale