The Best Ballerina Flats for Spring 2023: Shop Styles From Cole Haan, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and More
Put away those snow boots because spring is here!
It's time for warm-weather footwear and there are so many fun shoe styles for the warmer seasons — from strappy sandals to the white sneaker to wedges with nature-inspired materials. but one of our favorites has to be the ballerina flat.
Ballerina flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple from Brigitte Bardot sporting them in the 1950s to Kate Moss wearing them throughout the height of her career to today with Bella Hadid turning eyes onto the Balletcore trend. For spring, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.
If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best ballet flats you'll want to wear this spring and beyond.
With a glittering crystal bow and a quilted light pink houndstooth print, these flats from Steve Madden are absolutely adorable.
Bold pink flats are playful and perfect for spring. These shoes are highly rated on DSW.
If you're willing to splurge on your flats, these satin slippers from Miu Miu need to be on your radar. Along with the classic ballet pink, you can get the style in white, black, brown or blue.
Sustainable, machine washable and ultra-comfortable, these Rothy's flats are not only stylish, but also have just about everything you want in a shoe. We love the Periwinkle color for spring, but with 28 colors you can find the color option that best suits you.
Polka dots are a delightful pattern to break out for spring. The grey and white color combination of these flats from Journee will work with all kinds of outfits.
Crafted for women on the go, these Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet flats have a patented design that allows you to fold them up and put them in your bag. For spring you can get these ballet slippers with the signature Tory Burch logo in light blue, blazing yellow or lavender cloud.
While lightweight, these ballet slippers from Cole Haan still provide adequate support and total comfort. The high quality leather shoes mould to your foot over time to give you the best support possible.
Gingham is spring's official pattern. You can get these flats with a super cute Mary Jane bow in tan (above), green, blue or black gingham print.
Here's another ballerina flat that leans into the balletcore style with laced straps on top. We like the neutral beige for spring, but you can also get them in black or gold.
With a pointed toe and a very small heel, you'll get a little more structure with these flats from Naturalizer. The style makes a great go-to work option and they're currently on clearance.
These leather flats from Lucky Brand really lean into the ballet-style with an adorable strap on top.
Featuring a subtle floral watercolor pattern, these flats from Lucky are another spring-inspired option.
While black isn't your typical spring color, these ballet flats from Jessica Simpson are a footwear staple you can wear year round. The elastic that wraps around the ankle brings an extra dose of ballerina inspiration.
