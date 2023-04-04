Put away those snow boots because spring is here!

It's time for warm-weather footwear and there are so many fun shoe styles for the warmer seasons — from strappy sandals to the white sneaker to wedges with nature-inspired materials. but one of our favorites has to be the ballerina flat.

Ballerina flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple from Brigitte Bardot sporting them in the 1950s to Kate Moss wearing them throughout the height of her career to today with Bella Hadid turning eyes onto the Balletcore trend. For spring, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best ballet flats you'll want to wear this spring and beyond.

Rothy's The Flat Rothy's Rothy's The Flat Sustainable, machine washable and ultra-comfortable, these Rothy's flats are not only stylish, but also have just about everything you want in a shoe. We love the Periwinkle color for spring, but with 28 colors you can find the color option that best suits you. $129 Shop Now

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Tory Burch Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Crafted for women on the go, these Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet flats have a patented design that allows you to fold them up and put them in your bag. For spring you can get these ballet slippers with the signature Tory Burch logo in light blue, blazing yellow or lavender cloud. $228 Shop Now

Jessica Simpson Fantine Ballet Flat DSW Jessica Simpson Fantine Ballet Flat Here's another ballerina flat that leans into the balletcore style with laced straps on top. We like the neutral beige for spring, but you can also get them in black or gold. $79 $50 Shop Now

Naturalizer Beau Ballet Flat DSW Naturalizer Beau Ballet Flat With a pointed toe and a very small heel, you'll get a little more structure with these flats from Naturalizer. The style makes a great go-to work option and they're currently on clearance. $89 $50 Shop Now

Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat Nordstrom Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat While black isn't your typical spring color, these ballet flats from Jessica Simpson are a footwear staple you can wear year round. The elastic that wraps around the ankle brings an extra dose of ballerina inspiration. $69 Shop Now

