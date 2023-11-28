Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Beats' best headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and while we turn our heads to more holidays on the horizon, there are still plenty of opportunities to save on this year's best gifts. Whether you are working from home, streaming your favorite show, or studying for a big exam, a quality pair of headphones and earbuds can elevate your experience.
If you missed Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, don't fret. Beats' popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio, are currently up to 51% off at Amazon.
Shop the Beats Headphones Sale
From noise-cancelling headphones to the best workout earbuds, Amazon has dropped prices on almost all Beats models, so you can save big on a new pair. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are less than $100 for the first time this season. Even the all-new Beats Studio Pros are on sale for more than half off right now.
Ahead, check out all the best Beats headphones and earbuds deals available at Amazon right now.
Best Beats Headphones Deals
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways for your student to choose from. Save over $65 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Best Beats Earbuds Deals
Beats Fit Pro
Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.
Beats Studio Buds
Earbuds are a back to school must have and these Beats Studio Buds are on sale for less than $100 right now.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
Save $30 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.
