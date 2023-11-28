Tech

The Best Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beats Headphones
Beats by Dre
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:31 AM PST, November 28, 2023

Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Beats' best headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and while we turn our heads to more holidays on the horizon, there are still plenty of opportunities to save on this year's best gifts. Whether you are working from home, streaming your favorite show, or studying for a big exam, a quality pair of headphones and earbuds can elevate your experience. 

If you missed Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, don't fret. Beats' popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio, are currently up to 51% off at Amazon. 

Shop the Beats Headphones Sale

From noise-cancelling headphones to the best workout earbuds, Amazon has dropped prices on almost all Beats models, so you can save big on a new pair. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are less than $100 for the first time this season. Even the all-new Beats Studio Pros are on sale for more than half off right now.

Ahead, check out all the best Beats headphones and earbuds deals available at Amazon right now.

Best Beats Headphones Deals

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $170

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $269

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways for your student to choose from. Save over $65 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200 $99

Shop Now

Best Beats Earbuds Deals

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

Earbuds are a back to school must have and these Beats Studio Buds are on sale for less than $100 right now.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.

$250 $150

Shop Now

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Save $30 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.

$70 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are 50% Off at Amazon

Sales & Deals

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are 50% Off at Amazon

Save $100 on AirPods Max Headphones

Sales & Deals

Save $100 on AirPods Max Headphones

Bose's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Bose's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 Off Right Now

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now

Sales & Deals

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Tech

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Tags: