The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season -- Diptyque, Charlotte Tilbury and More

By Amy Lee‍
Early gift giving is never a bad thing.

Hence, why we love holiday advent calendars! Whether it’s for 12 or 25 days, with advent calendars, one gets to count down to Christmas and essentially open a gift every day until then -- what’s better than that?

And the best advent calendars happen to be in the beauty category. Just imagine, a bundle of mini and full-size makeup, skincare, hair and nail products to try out and use through 2020.

Gift your loved one (or yourself) one this season by browsing through ET Style’s top picks of the best beauty advent calendars to indulge in.  

Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar
Ciate London
Ciate London Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar
Sephora
Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar
Ciate London

Got a mani obsessive in your life? Gift this 22 mini nail polish bundle from Ciate London, which also comes with a full-size bottle. 

Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar
NYX
NYX Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar
Ulta
Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar
NYX

Count down to Christmas Eve with 24 of NYX's best lip products in a myriad of shades from the Butter Gloss to the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick.

UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set
Urban Outfitters
UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set
Urban Outfitters
UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set
Urban Outfitters

Kick off the holidays with 12 days of treats from Urban Outfitters' best of beauty edit, including celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's OUAI Scalp and Body Scrub, Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mascara, ohii Lip Jelly, Kopari Deodorant and a chic pearl hair clip. 

Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar
Nordstrom
Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane

Filled with 24 mini versions of skincare goodies from the natural French beauty brand: Almond Shower Oil, Rose Hand Cream, Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm and so many more. 

Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar
The Body Shop
the body shop advent calendar
The Body Shop
Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar
The Body Shop

Relax and unwind by picking and choosing from 24 bath and body products by The Body Shop.

Holiday Advent Calendar
Lancome
Lancome Holiday Advent Calendar
Lancome
Holiday Advent Calendar
Lancome

Lancome has loyal followers for a reason. Gift the brand's best of the best with this grand set that includes the famous Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover, Hypnôse Mascara and Mini L’Absolu Rouge. 

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Macy's
Macy's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Macy's
25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Macy's

For the one who wants to try a little bit of everything, this option from Macy's is brimming with 24 must-haves from a range of brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, It Cosmetics, Origins and Urban Decay, along with a $15 gift card. 

Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault
Sephora
Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault
Charlotte Tilbury

The celebrity makeup artist's galaxy-inspired packaging houses a combination of 12 makeup and skincare items from her line, including the bestselling Magic Cream and Matte Revolution Lipstick. 

Space NK Advent Calendar: The Beauty Anthology
Space NK
Space NK Advent Calendar - The Beauty Anthology
Space NK
Space NK Advent Calendar: The Beauty Anthology
Space NK

Four boxes or chapters, named Pre-Party, Night-Out, Morning After and Everyday, are filled with 24 mini and full-size makeup, skin and hair essentials, plus a $20 gift card! The UK-based store offers top luxury beauty brands like Kevyn Aucoin, By Terry, Chantecaille and Tata Harper.

Advent Calendar
Diptyque
Diptyque Advent Calendar
Neiman Marcus
Advent Calendar
Diptyque

There's nothing more fabulous than opening a little surprise from the luxurious Parisian candle and fragrance brand every day up til Christmas.  

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

