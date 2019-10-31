Early gift giving is never a bad thing.

Hence, why we love holiday advent calendars! Whether it’s for 12 or 25 days, with advent calendars, one gets to count down to Christmas and essentially open a gift every day until then -- what’s better than that?

And the best advent calendars happen to be in the beauty category. Just imagine, a bundle of mini and full-size makeup, skincare, hair and nail products to try out and use through 2020.

Gift your loved one (or yourself) one this season by browsing through ET Style’s top picks of the best beauty advent calendars to indulge in.

Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar Ciate London Sephora Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar Ciate London Got a mani obsessive in your life? Gift this 22 mini nail polish bundle from Ciate London, which also comes with a full-size bottle. $60 at Sephora

Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar NYX Ulta Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar NYX Count down to Christmas Eve with 24 of NYX's best lip products in a myriad of shades from the Butter Gloss to the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick. $60 at Ulta

UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set Urban Outfitters Kick off the holidays with 12 days of treats from Urban Outfitters' best of beauty edit, including celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's OUAI Scalp and Body Scrub, Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mascara, ohii Lip Jelly, Kopari Deodorant and a chic pearl hair clip. $54 at Urban Outfitters

Holiday Advent Calendar L'Occitane Nordstrom Holiday Advent Calendar L'Occitane Filled with 24 mini versions of skincare goodies from the natural French beauty brand: Almond Shower Oil, Rose Hand Cream, Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm and so many more. $64 at Nordstrom

Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar The Body Shop The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar The Body Shop Relax and unwind by picking and choosing from 24 bath and body products by The Body Shop. $70 at The Body Shop

Holiday Advent Calendar Lancome Lancome Holiday Advent Calendar Lancome Lancome has loyal followers for a reason. Gift the brand's best of the best with this grand set that includes the famous Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover, Hypnôse Mascara and Mini L’Absolu Rouge. $100 at Lancome

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's Macy's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's For the one who wants to try a little bit of everything, this option from Macy's is brimming with 24 must-haves from a range of brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, It Cosmetics, Origins and Urban Decay, along with a $15 gift card. $129 at Macy's

Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault Charlotte Tilbury Sephora Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault Charlotte Tilbury The celebrity makeup artist's galaxy-inspired packaging houses a combination of 12 makeup and skincare items from her line, including the bestselling Magic Cream and Matte Revolution Lipstick. $200 at Sephora

Space NK Advent Calendar: The Beauty Anthology Space NK Space NK Space NK Advent Calendar: The Beauty Anthology Space NK Four boxes or chapters, named Pre-Party, Night-Out, Morning After and Everyday, are filled with 24 mini and full-size makeup, skin and hair essentials, plus a $20 gift card! The UK-based store offers top luxury beauty brands like Kevyn Aucoin, By Terry, Chantecaille and Tata Harper. $265 at Space NK

Advent Calendar Diptyque Neiman Marcus Advent Calendar Diptyque There's nothing more fabulous than opening a little surprise from the luxurious Parisian candle and fragrance brand every day up til Christmas. $425 at Bloomingdale's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

