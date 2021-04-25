The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Oscars
The stars shined bright at the 2021 Oscars with head-turning fashion and beauty looks! The 93rd Academy Awards took place at Union Station in Los Angeles, and our favorite A-listers looked glamorous and gorgeous for the ceremony.
As Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars red carpet is always a source of inspiration for new beauty looks to try. Thus, ET Style has gathered a selection of the best hair and makeup looks you have to see.
Halle Berry debuted a new edgy haircut on the Oscars red carpet. The actress sported an asymmetric, cheek-grazing bob with baby bangs.
Margot Robbie is another star who rocked of-the-moment bangs. The combination of French girl-style fringe (she did wear Chanel, after all) and a low ponytail looked effortlessly chic.
Viola Davis was radiant in an intricate cut-out Alexander McQueen gown. We loved the look of her curls swept up in a cool mohawk-style updo.
Amanda Seyfried went for the classic red lip to match her gorgeous red tulle ball gown.
Zendaya served fashion fierceness in a bright yellow cut-out gown that glows in the dark. We love that she kept her makeup simple and glowy with bronze tones that really let her dress pop.
H.E.R. once again gave us all the makeup inspo. This time, a sharp cat-eye liner with purple hues to coordinate with her custom-made Dundas hooded cape ensemble.
