Black Friday is here! No, really, the biggest shopping day of the year is finally here!

Stores have been rolling out early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all month long now. That includes slashed prices on the hottest tech from major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Thanks to all these holiday sales, there's never been a better time to shop for headphones. Whether you're looking for wireless headphones, noise canceling headphones, AirPods, earbuds or headphones that cover your whole ear, you'll find Black Friday deals on most of these listening devices from top brands such as Apple, Beats by Dre, Samsung and Bose.

Luckily, you won't have to do most of the searching. We looked across the internet and found the best early Black Friday deals on AirPods and headphones from your favorite retailers. Keep scrolling to see the best headphone sales on your favorite brands including JBL, Skull Candy and more.

Apple

Air Pods 3 Apple via Amazon Air Pods 3 The 3rd generation Apple AirPods have better contouring and can tune music to your ears -- what?! Give these new puppies a whirl. $180 $170 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Apple AirPods are $40 off right now at Amazon. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. $159 $119 Buy Now

AirPods Pro Amazon AirPods Pro These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise-canceling technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water and sweat resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three different sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit. $249 $170 Buy Now

AirPods Max Amazon AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri. $549 $440 Buy Now

JBL

Reflect Mini NC Sport Headphones Best Buy Reflect Mini NC Sport Headphones These wireless headphones feature active noise-canceling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out. Right now they're $50 off the listed price at Best Buy. $150 $75 Buy Now

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Amazon JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones These JBL headphones are $100 off at Best Buy. These over the ear headphones have an up to 50 hour battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Siri can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup. $200 $100 Buy Now

Beats by Dre

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless These wireless headphones were designed with athletes in mind. They feature adjustable ear hooks that are customizable and come with multiple ear tip options. Each earbud has full volume and track controls so you can adjust your sound without taking your phone or remote out. They are sweat and water-resistant and can hold up to nine hours of battery. Right now they're $100 off. $250 $150 Buy Now

Beats Studio Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones These headphone are $150 off at Best Buy. The Beats by Dre listening device uses pure adaptive noise canceling-technology to block out the sounds you don't want to hear. Listen to anything you want, wirelessly, for up to 22 hours without recharging. Whenever your battery is running low, a 10 minute charge will give you three hours of play. $350 $170 Buy Now

Skull Candy

Bose

QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones II Best Buy QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones II These Bose headphones are on sale for $120 off at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth connectivity and a noise-reduction dual mic. Listen to up to 20 hours of music, podcasts, TV and movies. No battery power? No problem. You can even keep listening when you're at zero percent by connecting the included audio cable to your device. $299 $179 Buy Now

Samsung

