The Best Black Friday Theragun Deals: Save Up to $300 on Therabody's Stress-Melting Massage Guns

Best Theragun Black Friday Deals
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:11 AM PST, November 18, 2023

Therabody's biggest sale of the year is here and offering up to $300 off all of the brand's Theraguns.

Let's face it: The holiday season can be a little stressful. Between Black Friday shopping, planning winter trips and family dinners, everyone could use some well-deserved relaxation. That's where portable massage guns come to the rescue and make the best stress relief gifts to yourself.

Theraguns are some of the most popular massage guns, but they're also the most expensive. Luckily, Therabody's Black Friday sale is here and offering big discounts on all of the brand's best-in-class percussive massagers. Until December 2, you can save as much as $300 on Theraguns that not only enhance muscle recovery, but can also help relieve stress and boost your overall mood after a long day. 

Shop Therabody Black Friday Deals

Because percussive therapy is fast becoming the fitness industry’s not-so-secret weapon, massage guns can be expensive. Therabody's Black Friday discounts include $110 off the Theragun Prime and Theragun Elite, $50 off Oprah's favorite Theragun Mini, and as much as $250 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Ahead, snag major Black Friday deals on all five Theragun models from Therabody's biggest sale of the year.

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)

Smarter and quieter than ever before, the latest Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief. You get all the power with none of the sound, thanks to the PRO's new design that also features visually-guided, built-in routines.

$599 $499

Shop Now

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere.

$599 $349

Shop Now

Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite
Therabody

Theragun Elite

Get $110 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. 

$399 $289

Shop Now

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime
Therabody

Theragun Prime

With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms.

$299 $189

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Therabody

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $250 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief. 

Also included in the Black Friday 2023 Therabody deals is the best-selling Theragun bundle, which pairs the Theragun Pro with the ultra-portable Theragun Mini. Get $300 off the ultimate Theragun pair with this amazing package deal. 

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle
Therabody

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

Get the powerful deep muscle treatment of Theragun PRO with the anytime-anywhere compact design of the Theragun mini. 

$798 $498

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

