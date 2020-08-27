Many of us have scaled back on shopping at the mall and other retail locations as we self-isolate at home. If you're looking to add new styles to your wardrobe (whether it's sweatsuits, loungewear, leggings or designer dresses to wear for video conferencing) without leaving the house, now's the time to check out the convenience of clothing subscription boxes.

Like having a personal stylist at your fingertips, a fashion subscription service basically does the time-consuming work of shopping for you. Plus, there are a range of options fit for your personal style -- from a box that only sends workout clothes to one that lets you rent luxury designer clothing and accessories without spending hundreds of dollars.

The best part? In addition to saving you money, clothing subscription boxes let you try on outfits without leaving the comfort of your own home.

It's a crowded market out there, and ET Style is here to help narrow it down to the very best. Some of our favorites include Eloquii, Trunk Club, Gwynnie Bee and Frank and Oak. Ahead, read up on our top picks of women's clothing subscription service options to try now.

How it works: Called the Style Plan, eco-conscious and minimalist brand Frank and Oak offers a monthly subscription box. First, you answer a few questions about style preference, sizing and budget, and their expert stylists and algorithm will select up to four pieces for you, which you can preview to pick and choose what will be sent. Take up to 30 days to decide and only pay for what you keep for up to 20% off on regular prices and send the rest back.

Cost: $25 for a styling fee, which is credited toward what you decide to keep. Prices of products go from $29 to $149. Shipping and returns are free. Pre-paid return labels are provided.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes XS to XL.

Sample of brands: All Frank and Oak women's clothing, men's clothing and accessories, which are made with recycled and organic materials via eco-conscious methods to help minimize environmental impact.

Scheduling: Boxes are sent out every month. Returning a box does not affect this schedule. You can skip a month anytime.

Try Frank and Oak

How it works: As an Eloquii Unlimited shopper, you'll choose four pieces at a time to keep and wear as long as you want. If you end up loving certain items so much that you don't want to send them back, you can purchase them at a members-only discount. New Eloquii styles are added up to twice per week.

Cost: $79 flat fee per month. Returns, exchanges and dry cleaning are free, and you'll send back unwanted items in a pre-paid postage box. Through Aug. 31, try Eloquii Unlimited for free for 30 days -- you can cancel at any time.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes 14 to 28.

Sample of brands: Among the hundreds of trend-driven Eloquii pieces are dresses, tops, bottoms and jackets.

Scheduling: When you’re ready for a new Eloquii Unlimited box, return all four items from your previous box or purchase your favorites at a discount.

Try Eloquii Unlimited

How it works: Share your fit, style preferences and desired price range via the style quiz. Stitch Fix's team of expert stylists will select a curated selection of high-end products including, clothing, accessories and shoes tailored to your answers, which you try on at home for up to three days. Check out the pieces you want to keep on the site to purchase and send back the rest.

Cost: $20 for a styling fee, which is used toward anything you keep. Shipping and returns are free. A prepaid envelope is included. Products go from $20 to $400. If you buy everything in the box, you receive 25% off.

Sizing: Offers plus, petite, maternity styles, kids and men's clothing. Sizes range from 0 to 24W, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Rebecca Minkoff, Nike, Kate Spade New York, DL1961, Sole Society, Paige.

Scheduling: You have the option to receive automatic deliveries every two to three weeks, monthly, every other month or every three months. You can also choose to manually schedule if you don't want automatic delivery.

Try Stitch Fix

How it works: Shop the site and choose which pieces you want to try at home by adding them to the online GB closet. Once you receive your desired items, try them on at home and wear for as long as you like and then return. If you decide to keep them, you can purchase the products for less than the retail price. Returned items go through an extensive cleaning process before they're sent out to another customer.

Cost: There are six different monthly subscription plans that allow you to take from one ($49) to 10 items ($199) at a time. All monthly plans provide unlimited exchanges, free shipping and returns (a pre-paid labeled bag is included) and cleaning. They offer a 30-day free trial for its two-items-at-a-time plan ($69).

Get 50% off your first month.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes 0 to 32, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: ModCloth, Vince Camuto, City Chic, Adrianna Papell, Calvin Klein.

Scheduling: Once they receive your return, your next item(s) from your online closet will be shipped.

Try Gwynnie Bee

How it works: The Nordstrom-owned company offers the department store's selection and rewards program via its online personal styling service. Start by answering the style quiz, which pairs you with an expert stylist who will handpick items for you, which you will pre-approve in an email. You have five days to try on the pieces in your trunk. Return what you don't like and you'll only be charged for what you keep.

Cost: $25 for a styling fee, which is used toward anything you keep. The fee is waived if you use a Nordstrom credit or debit card. Shipping, returns and exchanges are free. A pre-paid return label is provided. Products range from $40 to $300.

Sizing: Offers plus, petite, maternity styles and men's clothing.

Sample of brands: Vince, Theory, Sam Edelman and Splendid, Something Navy, Treasure & Bond.

Scheduling: You request Trunks whenever you'd like to receive them. If you want to schedule deliveries, you can choose monthly, quarterly or any other specific intervals.

Try Trunk Club

How it works: Answer the style quiz to let their stylists know your sizing, style and activity preferences for workout clothes subscription. A curated activewear outfit (you can choose from one, two or three pieces) will be sent, which is up to 50% off retail prices.

Cost: $79 for any frequency. Shipping is $4.95 in the U.S. ($9.95 for orders to Alaska, Hawaii and Canada). For exchanges, you can either trade in items with other YogaClub members or request an exchange from the store. Shipping fees for exchanges may apply.

Sizing: Ranges in sizes from XS to 3X, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Beyond Yoga, Vie Active, Niyama Sol, Manduka, Onzie.

Scheduling: Boxes are sent every month or bi-monthly.

Try YogaClub

How it works: Perfect for fashion-forward ladies who want to borrow designer goods. Rent the Runway offers three monthly subscription plans where you can rent four pieces at a time and swap one, two or unlimited times each month. You choose what you want to try from its expansive inventory of premium products including clothing, accessories and handbags on the site from more than 400 designers.

Cost: $89 per month for 1 Swap plan, $135 per month for 2 Swaps plan and $159 per month for Unlimited Swaps plan. If you don't want to sign up for a monthly subscription, you can do a one-time rental for four to eight days for a flat fee, starting at $30 per rental.

Receive 20% off your first order or enjoy discounts for your trial month: $69 for 1 Swap plan, $99 for 2 Swaps plan or $238 for 60-day trial of Unlimited Swaps plan. Free two-day shipping, returns and dry cleaning.

Sizing: Ranges from 0 to 22, depending on the brand. They also offer maternity and kids.

Sample of brands: Christian Siriano, Jonathan Simkhai, Reformation, DVF, A.L.C.

Scheduling: Depends on the Swap plan.

Try Rent the Runway

How it works: Take the style quiz and customize which clothing and accessories you want from the fashion subscription service. Rent them for as long as you'd like before returning. You also have the option to purchase the ones you want to keep for up to 50% off the retail price -- just hold on to them and return the rest (including the rentals you're finished with) and Le Tote will charge you for what was kept. Cleaning is all taken care of when they receive the items back.

Cost: Choose from eight Classic subscription plans for monthly flat fees that go from $59 to $119, depending on the number of totes and pieces you want. $79 per month for maternity. Shipping and returns are free with a pre-paid return bag provided.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes 0 to 16, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Lucky Brand, French Connection, BCBGeneration, Levi's.

Scheduling: For one-tote-a-month members, once your tote is returned, you are eligible for the next one to be shipped on the next billing date. For those who receive two totes, you'll receive the second tote after they receive the return scan for the first tote.

Try Le Tote

Sign up for more fashion inspiration from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Sweatsuits to Keep You Cozy and Chic Inside

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Verishop Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Designer Fashion