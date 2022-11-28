At the end of a busy day, sometimes the last thing you want to hear is "What's for dinner?". For those who long for convenience, meal delivery kits arrive right at your door without compromising on freshness or quality. Not only do these services save a lot of time, they also provide more variety and introduce you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of them are offering deep discounts and spring savings right now.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.

Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered meal. Ahead, find all the best meal delivery kits and meal delivery services on sale right now.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron New customers can take $150 off across six orders and get free shipping on their first order. This deal is valid through December 4. $150 OFF BLUE APRON Sign Up

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Slash your pricing down to $2 per meal. Use promo code EPBF2022. This deal is valid through December 10. $2/MEAL WITH CODE EPBF2022 Shop Now

HelloFresh Hello Fresh HelloFresh Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Take 70% off your first box of delicious, chef-meals, which ships free with the promo code HFBF2022. 70% OFF FIRST BOX WITH CODE HFBF2022 Shop Now

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon With the Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kit, you can choose from Stewart's 40 different recipes every week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly, low-carb or vegetarian meals, you'll get pre-portioned ingredients you can put together in six steps and less than 30 minutes. Use the code MSBF2022 to take 60% off your first box; then $20 off your second, third, and fourth boxes. 60% OFF WITH CODE MSBF2022 Shop Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes — just pop it in the microwave. Save $175 with code BLACKFRIDAY22. $175 OFF WITH CODE BLACKFRIDAY22 Shop Now

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Pursuing a plant-based lifestyle? Be sure to get a box from Purple Carrot, which provides you with high-quality ingredients to create delicious vegan meals each week. Thanks to this meal delivery company, you'll have new ways to approach vegan eating (plus, you'll want to make them again and again!). Get $20 off each of your first four boxes for a limited time. $20 OFF Shop Now

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef For those who stick to a plant-based, keto, paleo or balanced lifestyle, Green Chef will become your go-to meal kit service. Green Chef offers a variety of sustainably-sourced ingredients and chef-crafted recipes. Save 60% and get free shipping on your first box with the code GCBF2022. This offer is valid through December 4. 60% OFF WITH CODE GCBF2022 Shop Now

Factor Factor_ Factor If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. The brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. Take 60% off your first box with code FACTORBF2022. This offer is valid through November 28. 60% OFF WITH CODE FACTORBF2022 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

