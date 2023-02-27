The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe: Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, PAIGE and More
It seems like the temperatures are finally starting to warm up, which means it will soon be time to retire your cozy wool coats and puffy down jackets to the back of your closet. Toastier weather calls for lighter outerwear, and a fantastic way to dress for the new season is by adding a new denim jacket to your wardrobe.
We've seen plenty of trends for spring on the horizon — from sheer dresses and denim maxi skirts to cargo pants and metallic fabrics — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.
Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this spring. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Levi's cozy sherpa-lined option, there are no shortage of adorable styles to add to your spring wardrobe.
Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.
White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for spring.
This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
Transition from winter to spring with cozy sherpa lining — also available in plus sizes.
Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
This adorable jacket features a cropped length, front pockets and a goes-with-everything black wash.
The cropped fit of this denim jacket subtly defines your waist.
