Shopping

The Best Diaper Bag That Is Chic and Functional -- Burberry, Herschel, Stella McCartney and More

By Meredith Parmar
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best designer diaper bags 1280
ETonline

The best new diaper bag on the market look...well, nothing like a diaper bag. 

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look

The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks. 

 

Diaper Bag
Fawn Design
Fawn Design Diaper Bag
Anthropologie
Diaper Bag
Fawn Design

This diaper-bag-and-backpack hybrid is a popular choice for good reason -- the faux leather material and gold hardware add to its elevated look and comes with six interior pockets, six exterior pockets, interchangeable backpack straps and messenger strap. 

Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
LeSportsac
LeSportsac Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
Zappos
Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
LeSportsac

Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too).

REGULARLY $195

Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Amazon
Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag is a stylish and classic choice for mother's.

Strand Sprout Tote
Herschel
Herschel Strand Tote
Herschel
Strand Sprout Tote
Herschel

Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need?

Diaper Bag
Stokke
Stokke Diaper Bag
Bloomingdale's
Diaper Bag
Stokke

This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles.

Watson Diaper Backpack
Burberry
Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack
Nordstrom
Watson Diaper Backpack
Burberry

Stay uber stylish with this Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack.

Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Walmart
Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs

Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap.

Diaper Backpack
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Diaper Backpack
Nordstrom
Diaper Backpack
Stella McCartney

Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious backpack with adjustable shoulder strap, front zip and flap pockets is no exception. (Plus, it can double as your gym bag when it's not stuffed with diapers.)

Diaper Bag
FEED
Feed Diaper Bag
FEED
Diaper Bag
FEED

Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, thanks to this utilitarian option from socially conscious brand FEED. A purchase of this diaper bag will provide one year of micronutrients to a mother and child in need. 

Zigi Diaper Bag
Mima
Mima Zigi Diaper Bag
Nordstrom
Zigi Diaper Bag
Mima

This Mima Zigi Diaper Bag comes in three colors: charcoal, midnight blue and olive green. This diaper bag also is 30% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $149.99

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

Maternity and Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Hatch Collection Sale: Shop End of Season Markdowns