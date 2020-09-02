The Best Diaper Bag That Is Chic and Functional -- Burberry, Herschel, Stella McCartney and More
The best new diaper bag on the market look...well, nothing like a diaper bag.
Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look.
The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.
Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.
This diaper-bag-and-backpack hybrid is a popular choice for good reason -- the faux leather material and gold hardware add to its elevated look and comes with six interior pockets, six exterior pockets, interchangeable backpack straps and messenger strap.
Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too).
This Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag is a stylish and classic choice for mother's.
Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need?
This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles.
Stay uber stylish with this Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap.
Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious backpack with adjustable shoulder strap, front zip and flap pockets is no exception. (Plus, it can double as your gym bag when it's not stuffed with diapers.)
Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, thanks to this utilitarian option from socially conscious brand FEED. A purchase of this diaper bag will provide one year of micronutrients to a mother and child in need.
This Mima Zigi Diaper Bag comes in three colors: charcoal, midnight blue and olive green. This diaper bag also is 30% off while supplies last.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be
Maternity and Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms