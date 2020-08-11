The best new diaper bag on the market look...well, nothing like a diaper bag.

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look.

The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.

Diaper Bag Fawn Design Anthropologie Diaper Bag Fawn Design This diaper-bag-and-backpack hybrid is a popular choice for good reason -- the faux leather material and gold hardware add to its elevated look and comes with six interior pockets, six exterior pockets, interchangeable backpack straps and messenger strap. $172 at Anthropologie

Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote LeSportsac Zappos Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote LeSportsac Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too). REGULARLY $195 $87 at Zappos

Dawn Baby Diaper Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Dawn Baby Diaper Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag is a stylish and classic choice for mother's. $140.54 at Amazon

Strand Sprout Tote Herschel Herschel Strand Sprout Tote Herschel Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need? $109.99 at Herschel

Diaper Bag Stokke Bloomingdale's Diaper Bag Stokke This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles. $149 at Bloomingdale's

Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Part mom, part CEO. This super-versatile nylon bag with leather trim and matching changing pad can take you and the babe literally anywhere. $345 at Rebecca Minkoff

Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag Marc by Marc Jacobs Walmart Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag Marc by Marc Jacobs Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. $298 at Walmart

Zipped Changing Bag Stella McCartney Kids Farfetch Zipped Changing Bag Stella McCartney Kids Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious bag with an adjustable shoulder strap, front zip and flap pockets is no exception. (Plus, it can double as your gym bag when it's not stuffed with diapers.) $345 at Farfetch

Diaper Bag FEED FEED Diaper Bag FEED Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, thanks to this utilitarian option from socially conscious brand FEED. A purchase of this diaper bag will provide one year of micronutrients to a mother and child in need. $148 at FEED

