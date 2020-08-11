Shopping

The Best Diaper Bag That Is Chic and Functional -- LeSportsac, Herschel, Rebecca Minkoff and More

By Meredith Parmar
The best new diaper bag on the market look...well, nothing like a diaper bag. 

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look

The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks. 

 

Diaper Bag
Fawn Design
Fawn Design Diaper Bag
Anthropologie
Diaper Bag
Fawn Design

This diaper-bag-and-backpack hybrid is a popular choice for good reason -- the faux leather material and gold hardware add to its elevated look and comes with six interior pockets, six exterior pockets, interchangeable backpack straps and messenger strap. 

Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
LeSportsac
LeSportsac Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
Zappos
Gabrielle Diaper Bag Tote
LeSportsac

Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too).

REGULARLY $195

Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Amazon
Dawn Baby Diaper Bag
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag is a stylish and classic choice for mother's.

Strand Sprout Tote
Herschel
Herschel Strand Tote
Herschel
Strand Sprout Tote
Herschel

Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need?

Diaper Bag
Stokke
Stokke Diaper Bag
Bloomingdale's
Diaper Bag
Stokke

This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles.

Knocked Up Baby Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Diaper Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Knocked Up Baby Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Part mom, part CEO. This super-versatile nylon bag with leather trim and matching changing pad can take you and the babe literally anywhere. 

Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Walmart
Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs

Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap.

Zipped Changing Bag
Stella McCartney Kids
Stella McCartney Kids Zipped Changing Bag
Farfetch
Zipped Changing Bag
Stella McCartney Kids

Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious bag with an adjustable shoulder strap, front zip and flap pockets is no exception. (Plus, it can double as your gym bag when it's not stuffed with diapers.)

Diaper Bag
FEED
Feed Diaper Bag
FEED
Diaper Bag
FEED

Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, thanks to this utilitarian option from socially conscious brand FEED. A purchase of this diaper bag will provide one year of micronutrients to a mother and child in need. 

 

