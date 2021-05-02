The best new diaper bag on the market looks...well, nothing like a diaper bag. And for anyone who's shopping for new moms, mothers to be, or anyone else who's recently entered the world of motherhood, a stylish bag to hold all their baby essentials is the perfect Mother's Day gift (which, if you're looking for other Mother's Day gift ideas, we've pulled a ton together for you to get before the special Sunday officially arrives on May 9).

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look. The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily for any scenario wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of their diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.

Storksak St. James Convertible Diaper Bag Backpack Anthropologie Storksak St. James Convertible Diaper Bag Backpack The classic black diaper backpack will be a go-to choice for moms. It features water-resistant scuba material, seven interior pockets, detachable stroller clips and so much more. $198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Dawn Baby Diaper Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Dawn Baby Diaper Bag This Kate Spade Dawn Baby Diaper Bag is a stylish and classic choice for mothers. $159 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Herschel Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need? $110 AT HERSCHEL Buy Now

Stokke Diaper Bag Bloomingdale's Stokke Diaper Bag This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles. $169 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack Neiman Marcus Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack If you want to invest in a luxurious designer diaper bag, consider the Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack, which comes with a changing mat. $750 AT NEIMAN MARCUS Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Quilted Baby Bag Saks Off 5th Marc Jacobs Quilted Baby Bag This Marc Jacobs baby bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. $200 AT SAKS OFF FIFTH (REG. $310) Buy Now

The Honest Company Uptown Coated Canvas Diaper Backpack Nordstrom The Honest Company Uptown Coated Canvas Diaper Backpack This diaper backpack -- which comes from Jessica Alba's brand The Honest Company -- features a classic silhouette. There's no doubt it'll be a go-to option when you're heading on weekend outings with your little one. $94 AT NORDSTROM ($140) Buy Now

Mima Trendy Changing Bag Bloomingdale's Mima Trendy Changing Bag If you want a crossbody style, opt for the Mima Trendy Changing Bag. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, multiple interior pockets, isothermal bottle holder, changing mat and a dirty diaper holder. $150 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

