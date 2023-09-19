Style

The Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall: Shop Reformation, Abercrombie and More

Published: 9:22 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

For easy office outfits, sultry date night looks and everything in between, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered.

Fall is on its way, but that doesn't mean dress season is over — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport a maxi dress, minis, a bodycon dress and everything in between this season. 

Once the heat settles down, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and even your favorite short sleeve dress. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the 15 best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style.

The allover denim trend is still going strong, and this mini from Abercrombie's new collection is just dying to be worn with knee-high boots. For something a little more daring, Free People's funky printed midi is a simple way to make a statement. And if you're all about luxe fabrics for the colder months, LILYSILK's 100% cashmere sweater dress is the perfect dress and a steal at under $200.

Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, a formal dress, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.

Best Fall Dresses Under $100

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric makes this midi dress perfect for date night.

$130 $52

Shop Now

The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress

The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress

This versatile mini can take you from the workplace to weekends with ease. 

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

Contrast stitching and a structured A-line skirt gives this little red dress a unique look.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.

Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress

Pair this denim mini with knee-high boots for an effortless look.

Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom

Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

This pretty puff-sleeve sweater dress features a face-framing square neckline and soft-ribbing texture, making it a great option for a date night.

Quince 100% European Linen Smocked Mini Dress

Quince 100% European Linen Smocked Mini Dress
Quince

Quince 100% European Linen Smocked Mini Dress

A square neckline, stretchy smocked bodice and floaty A-line skirt makes this dress flattering and comfy.

Best Fall Dresses Over $100

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress
Good American

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpitng fabric to hug your curves.

$120 $90

Shop Now

Reformation Nataly Knit Dress

Reformation Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation

Reformation Nataly Knit Dress

A sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.

J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
J.Crew

J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

If you're searching for a sophisticated fall dress, this J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress features a fitted silhouette and a sweet scoop neck.

$168 $118

Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Blazer Mini Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Blazer Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Blazer Mini Dress

Feel pretty and powerful in this double-breasted blazer mini dress.

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip
Revolve

Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip

The '90s slip dress trend is here to stay, and we love the lingerie-inspired silhouette of this floral maxi.

Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress

Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue

Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress

Slip into this chic cashmere-blend maxi that pairs with everything from sandals to boots.

Reformation The Juliette Dress

Reformation The Juliette Dress
Reformation

Reformation The Juliette Dress

Discover the perfect attire for fall weddings with this thin-strapped midi dress, available in 7 charming colors.

