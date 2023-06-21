Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials You Can Shop Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up and bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods. Right now over at Amazon, you can score early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. 

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. With savings of up to 84% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the early Prime Day deals event.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer Oven

This air fryer, complete with a skewer set, cooking rack, and non-stick cooking trays is a kitchen must-have that allows you to air fry, broil, roast, and reheat all in one.

$140$100
FRIGIDAIRE Black Retro Mini Fridge
FRIGIDAIRE Black Retro Mini Fridge
Amazon
FRIGIDAIRE Black Retro Mini Fridge

Whether you're searching for a mini fridge for your home, apartment, dorm, or office, this small compact fridge is perfect for keeping your summer beverages and small food items cool and with this early Prime Day sale, you can take $63 off the list price of $210.

$210$147
Carote Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this early Prime Day Deal from Carote. This Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

$150$80
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$33
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70$40

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Lux Coffee Table

During this early Prime Day sale, add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175$99
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
Amazon
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk

Working from home this summer? This desk is the perfect piece to put your computer, morning beverage and any other work-from-home gear on, and it's on sale for 40% off the list price of $90. 

$90$54
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk

Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.

$260$191
Linon Home Decor Products Linon Brooklyn Sherpa Office Chair
Linon Home Decor Products Linon Brooklyn Sherpa Office Chair
Amazon
Linon Home Decor Products Linon Brooklyn Sherpa Office Chair

Pair this comfy office chair with your desk or vanity and feel comfortable doing work or applying a fresh face of makeup from home.

$160$119
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this early Prime Day deal, as it's on sale for a whopping 84% off.

$640$103
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$125$58
Winsome William Folding Screen
Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon
Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$170$91
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
Amazon
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed

Get a great deal on this bed that little girls will love and be able to feel like a princess.

$198$147
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
Amazon
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display

Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.

$185$115
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$66$60
Best Amazon Home Deals

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair. 

$400$300
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$320
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$46$32
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$80
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past, so add this iRobot Roomba to your smart home collection today.

$600$499
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.

$19$10
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$95
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. 

$39$31

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

