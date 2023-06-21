Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up and bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods. Right now over at Amazon, you can score early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. With savings of up to 84% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon Home and Kitchen

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the early Prime Day deals event.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

FRIGIDAIRE Black Retro Mini Fridge Amazon FRIGIDAIRE Black Retro Mini Fridge Whether you're searching for a mini fridge for your home, apartment, dorm, or office, this small compact fridge is perfect for keeping your summer beverages and small food items cool and with this early Prime Day sale, you can take $63 off the list price of $210. $210 $147 Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set Amazon Carote Pots and Pans Set Elevate your cookware with this early Prime Day Deal from Carote. This Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. $150 $80 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $33 Shop Now

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $170 $91 Shop Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. $66 $60 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $100 $80 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past, so add this iRobot Roomba to your smart home collection today. $600 $499 Shop Now

Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off. $19 $10 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. $39 $31 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

