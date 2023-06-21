The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials You Can Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up and bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods. Right now over at Amazon, you can score early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost.
Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.
Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. With savings of up to 84% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.
To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.
Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the early Prime Day deals event.
Best Amazon Kitchen Deals
This air fryer, complete with a skewer set, cooking rack, and non-stick cooking trays is a kitchen must-have that allows you to air fry, broil, roast, and reheat all in one.
Whether you're searching for a mini fridge for your home, apartment, dorm, or office, this small compact fridge is perfect for keeping your summer beverages and small food items cool and with this early Prime Day sale, you can take $63 off the list price of $210.
Elevate your cookware with this early Prime Day Deal from Carote. This Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals
During this early Prime Day sale, add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
Working from home this summer? This desk is the perfect piece to put your computer, morning beverage and any other work-from-home gear on, and it's on sale for 40% off the list price of $90.
Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.
Pair this comfy office chair with your desk or vanity and feel comfortable doing work or applying a fresh face of makeup from home.
Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this early Prime Day deal, as it's on sale for a whopping 84% off.
Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set.
Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.
Get a great deal on this bed that little girls will love and be able to feel like a princess.
Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.
This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
Best Amazon Home Deals
This Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past, so add this iRobot Roomba to your smart home collection today.
A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
