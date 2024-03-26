Home

The Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap: Shop the TikTok-Favorite Gadget

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap in 2024
Rubbermaid
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:35 AM PDT, March 26, 2024

Spring cleaning won't be a challenge with these powerful electric scrubbers.

Spring break, fresh blooms and Easter festivities are just a few things to look forward to as the warmer season unfolds. But with spring's arrival also comes the dreaded task of spring cleaning.

Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned arm grease to make your home sparkle because, with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else.

There are a variety of innovative electric scrubbers on the market to tackle the job. There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. On the other end of the spectrum, there are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more. 

We've scoured the internet for the best of the best of these viral electric scrubbers. Many of these highly-rated scrubbers are on sale right now, so you can save time and money. Below, shop our curated list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.

$77 $55

With coupon

Shop Now

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber
Amazon

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber

This TikTok-famous scrubber makes cleaning the bathroom a snap — literally! Simply snap on the various brush heads to scrub tile and hard-to-reach corners.

$100 $55

Shop Now

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Really get into those cracks and crevices with this battery-powered scrubber. This Rubbermaid option is smaller and more compact for scrubbing tight spots, like grout and corners.

$22 $20

Shop Now

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit
Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit

The Pink Stuff is a viral TikTok cleaning product. With this bundle, you'll get two tubs of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and a handy electric scrubber for even deeper cleaning. 

$44 $42

Shop Now

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set
Amazon

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment.

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser
Amazon

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

The handheld Vevor electric scrubber has a spot to add cleaning products to dispense while you clean. It also has sponge attachment heads if your stove or cookware needs an intense scrub.

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. 

$70 $26

With coupon

Shop Now

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

Featuring an impressive nine interchangeable brush heads to keep up with all your possible cleaning jobs, the MoKo electric scrubber also has a display screen to keep track of the remaining battery power.

$50 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush
Amazon

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush

Nestled nicely in its charging stand, this Black+Decker scrubber is ideal for kitchen cleaning. Featuring bristles and a sponge, this scrubber will make your stovetop, oven, burnt pans and encrusted pots sparkle like new.

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop
Amazon

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

While not technically an electric scrubber, this mop from Bissell has spinning heads to take your floor cleaning to the next level.

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool
Amazon

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool

Dremel is one of the OGs of electric scrubbing. The versatile Versa scrubber can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, garage, living room or anywhere else you see fit.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
Amazon

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit

Those who own a power drill can turn it into an electric scrubber with this attachment kit.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon for Spotless Floors All Year

Sales & Deals

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon for Spotless Floors All Year

The 15 Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Freshen Up Your Home

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Freshen Up Your Home

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Save Up to $645 on iRobot Roombas for an Automatically Cleaner Home

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $645 on iRobot Roombas for an Automatically Cleaner Home

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

Home

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

The 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

The 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Save Up to $200 on Dyson's Best Vacuums and Air Purifiers This Week

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $200 on Dyson's Best Vacuums and Air Purifiers This Week

The TikTok-Famous Tineco Vacuum Mop Is $150 Off for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Tineco Vacuum Mop Is $150 Off for Spring Cleaning

17 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon

Best Lists

17 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon

Tags:

Latest News