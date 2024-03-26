Spring break, fresh blooms and Easter festivities are just a few things to look forward to as the warmer season unfolds. But with spring's arrival also comes the dreaded task of spring cleaning.

Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned arm grease to make your home sparkle because, with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else.

There are a variety of innovative electric scrubbers on the market to tackle the job. There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. On the other end of the spectrum, there are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more.

We've scoured the internet for the best of the best of these viral electric scrubbers. Many of these highly-rated scrubbers are on sale right now, so you can save time and money. Below, shop our curated list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Amazon Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards. $77 $55 With coupon Shop Now

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush Amazon Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. $70 $26 With coupon Shop Now

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool Amazon Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool Dremel is one of the OGs of electric scrubbing. The versatile Versa scrubber can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, garage, living room or anywhere else you see fit. $60 Shop Now

