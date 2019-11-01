The Best Face Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

Moisturizing your skin is like brushing your teeth: you need to do it twice a day in order to get the best outcome.

In this case, you’re after plump, soft skin. Hydration not only improves texture, making it smoother, it also reinforces the skin's barrier function. This means it’s less permeable to outside assault from irritants such as pollution.

But what you use in the A.M. is different from what you need at night, and the formula that works for the pimple-prone won’t suit those whose complexions are on the ultra-dry side. But don’t worry, we have all skin types covered below.

Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best moisturizers out there for your skin’s needs.

For SPF Protection

Face Moisturizer SPF 30 CeraVe Amazon Face Moisturizer SPF 30 CeraVe You know you need to wear sunscreen every day. This lightweight, oil-free lotion makes it easy by including SPF 30 as part of its ingredients. It even has the Skin Cancer Foundation’s seal of approval to boot.

$15 at Amazon

For Anti-Aging

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream Kate Somerville Nordstrom +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream Kate Somerville Dermatologists always stress the importance of ensuring retinol is a part of your skincare routine for the way the vitamin A derivative boosts collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines. This cream boasts the addition of super antioxidant vitamin C for extra horsepower.

$90 at Nordstrom

For Acne-Prone Skin

Acne-Clear Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Yes, even oily complexions need to use a hydrator. Otherwise, skin gets flaky and irritated. This oil-free formula won’t exacerbate breakouts (it actually helps prevent them with salicylic acid), but will give skin a supple, matte appearance.

$38 at Peter Thomas Roth

For Combination Skin

Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Chanel Nordstrom Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Chanel This gel-cream is made with micro-droplets containing camellia oil extract that burst upon contact with skin, providing an instant sense of freshness -- along with a moisturizing effect that lasts up to 24 hours.

$98 at Nordstrom

For Sensitive Skin

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Amazon Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Not only will you get UV protection in the form of SPF 30, this soft lotion also contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier), as well as anti-aging niacinamide, while soothing the skin.

$20 at Amazon

For Dry Skin

Face Cream Rich Dr. Barbara Sturm Sephora Face Cream Rich Dr. Barbara Sturm This luxurious, cult cream has found a home with a myriad of fashion folk and other influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formulation and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump.

$230 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

