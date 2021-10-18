The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Shop Now from Everlane, J.Crew, Asos and More
That fall chill has us shopping for cute jackets! At this time of year, we get to play with layers, making jackets an essential piece of our fall wardrobe. Because these transitional periods lend themselves to curating perfect outfits, we scoured the internet for the perfect outerwear to share with you, and we went beyond finding fall jackets. We also included the fall fashion piece of the moment: shackets.
Most of us have adopted a new comfy style since the beginning of the pandemic, so it's no surprise that the shacket (a shirt-jacket) is having a moment. It's the piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear indoors or outdoors, over a dress, with a sweater or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whatever weather you're dressing for, we've found the perfect fall jackets, shackets and coats from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Everlane, Levi's, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face.
Be sure to check out more fall deals happening right now, including best cardigans for fall, Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50 and mattresses.
Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets
Fall Ponchos That Look Great on Instagram
J.Crew Fall Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sweaters, Jeans and Jackets
TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look
21 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear
This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall