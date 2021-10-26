That fall chill has us shopping for cute shackets and jackets! At this time of year, we get to play with layers, making jackets an essential piece of our fall wardrobe. Because these transitional periods lend themselves to curating perfect outfits, we scoured the internet for the perfect outerwear to share with you, and we went beyond finding fall jackets. We also included the fall fashion piece of the moment: shackets.

Most of us have adopted a new comfy style since the beginning of the pandemic, so it's no surprise that the shacket (a shirt-jacket) is having a moment. It's the piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear indoors or outdoors, over a dress, with a sweater or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whatever weather you're dressing for, we've found the perfect fall jackets, shackets and coats from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Everlane, Levi's, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face.

Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals.

Everlane The ReNew Anorak Everlane Everlane The ReNew Anorak A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. $98 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket Everlane Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket The Oversized Shirt Jacket from Everlane is a far cry from the plaid shacket we expect from lumberjacks. You'll wear this one through fall, winter and into spring. This one also comes in the color heathered cool grey. $98 Buy Now

