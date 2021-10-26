Shopping

The Best Fall Shackets and Jackets to Shop Now from J.Crew, Asos, Everlane and More

By ETonline Staff
fall jackets
J.Crew, Missguided

That fall chill has us shopping for cute shackets and jackets! At this time of year, we get to play with layers, making jackets an essential piece of our fall wardrobe. Because these transitional periods lend themselves to curating perfect outfits, we scoured the internet for the perfect outerwear to share with you, and we went beyond finding fall jackets. We also included the fall fashion piece of the moment: shackets. 

Most of us have adopted a new comfy style since the beginning of the pandemic, so it's no surprise that the shacket (a shirt-jacket) is having a moment. It's the piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear indoors or outdoors, over a dress, with a sweater or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whatever weather you're dressing for, we've found the perfect fall jackets, shackets and coats from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Everlane, Levi's, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face. 

Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals. 

Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket
Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket
Anthropologie
Pilcro Draped Denim Duster Jacket
You don't have to trade in your classic denim jacket, but maybe this denim shacket will convince you to put off wearing it for a little longer.
$178
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
A plush teddy jacket is a fall staple. Get 35% off the Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket at Nordstrom. 
$200$130 AT NORDSTROM
Drapey Trench Coat
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this classic trench coat to keep you cozy on chilly days. 
$140 AT ABERCROMBIE
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
Stay warm on the fall nights in this knee-length hooded parka jacket. For just over $30, this buy is a no-brainer. 
$57$31 AT ASOS
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. 
$98 AT EVERLANE
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
Missguided
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
A sporty, neutral color-blocked puffer with a cool cropped look. 
$96$55
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
A cozy-casual fleece jacket with pockets from the North Face provides just enough warmth for your everyday outfits.
$99
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Save $50 on this sporty, cool-girl oversized varsity jacket. 
$100$44
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Nordstrom
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.
$130
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 
$98$44
rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer
rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer
Nordstrom
rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer
This wool blazer from rag & bone is pretty perfect. 
$550 AT NORDSTROM
Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket
Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket
Nordstrom
Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket
This Barbour Beadnell Fleece Lined Quilted Jacket oozes outdoorsy elegance.
$280
Madewell Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat
Madewell Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat
Nordstrom
Madewell Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat
This wool coat from Madwell might be the only jacket you need this fall. 
$198
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
Hurry and grab this stunning sage ASOS faux leather jacket with cozy shearling lining before it completely sells out. 
$71$32
GAP Quilted Utility Belted Jacket
GAP Quilted Utility Belted Jacket
GAP
GAP Quilted Utility Belted Jacket
If you need a lightweight jacket to throw on to do errands or walk the dog, this utility jacket from GAP is just right. 
$128$70
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Macy's
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
How stylish is this green and lavender color combo?! Grab this Calvin Klein plaid print jacket.
$280$137 AT MACY'S
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Teddy as She Goes Jacket
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Teddy as She Goes Jacket
Nordstrom
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Teddy as She Goes Jacket
Channel your inner Selena Gomez sleuth from Only Murders in the Building with this fluffy teddy coat.
$89
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
The cocoon puffer is a J.Crew customer favorite! Get this warm yet lightweight quilted jacket filled with down alternative.
$188$160 AT J.CREW
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket
Everlane
Everlane The Oversized Shirt Jacket
The Oversized Shirt Jacket from Everlane is a far cry from the plaid shacket we expect from lumberjacks. You'll wear this one through fall, winter and into spring. This one also comes in the color heathered cool grey.
$98
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
You'll be right on trend this fall in an oversized faux leather blazer like this one. The boxy silhouette and padded shoulders are a nod to the '80s. 
$129$65
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
This Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket is perfect for that in-between weather. The oversized fit makes it roomy enough to layer up.
$54$24 AT ASOS
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.
$150$67 AT AMAZON
Urban Renewal Recycled Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket
Urban Renewal Recycled Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Recycled Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket
This oversized shacket in flannel gives us all the fall feels. 
$59
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Amazon
Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt
This corduroy button down shirt jacket hybrid is a bestseller on Amazon.
$30
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
The Tanming Store via Amazon
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki. 
$37

