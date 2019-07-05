The Best Fashion & Beauty Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is soon approaching, and we're getting our wallets ready!

Every year, the department store launches its biggest sale in-store and online in the middle of summer, where both fashion and beauty products, including new arrivals, are discounted for a limited time.

Get all the details on the massive sale below, which runs in conjunction with Amazon Prime Day (so many sales!), and also shop our picks from Nordstrom's current designer discounts.

When Does It Take Place?

It officially begins on July 12 at 9:20 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST for Nordstrom cardmembers who get early access to the discounts before the sale opens to the public on July 19. The last day is Aug. 5 and prices will go back up.

How Can I Access the Deals?

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are expected to offer discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Lucky Brand, Topshop, Madewell

Nordstrom Made: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella

Beauty: Dior, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our current sale picks:

