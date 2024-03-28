Sales & Deals

The Best Finds at Parachute’s Warehouse Sale: Linen Bedding, Turkish Cotton Towels and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Parachute
Parachute
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:55 AM PDT, March 28, 2024

Spruce up your space for spring with some new linens.

With a new season comes new, breathable bedding that won't leave you feeling hot and sweaty.

Freshen up your spring bedding with some new linen and cotton duvet covers, sheets and more from Parachute. The linens brand is holding its Warehouse Sale with steals on everything you'll need for your home for a fresh start this spring

Shop Parachute's Warehouse Sale

Save an extra 20% off sale items at Parachute's Warehouse Sale. That gives you discounts up to 75% off. Find sale-on-sale discounts on linen bedding, Turkish cotton towels and so much more — the brand even sells furniture.

Below, shop the best finds from Parachute's Warehouse Sale. Some styles are already starting to sell out, so there's no time to delay. Be sure to shop today before the sale ends on April 1. 

Linen Fitted Sheet

Linen Fitted Sheet
Parachute

Linen Fitted Sheet

This fitted sheet that's crafted in Portugal is made of breathable linen.

$140 $78

Shop Now

Linen Pillowcase Set

Linen Pillowcase Set
Parachute

Linen Pillowcase Set

These pillowcases come in standard and king sizes and back envelope or side open styles.

$59 $28

Shop Now

Linen Euro Sham

Linen Euro Sham
Parachute

Linen Euro Sham

Don't forget throw pillows. Pick up an insert for this sham while you're at it.

$69 $38

Shop Now

Organic Soft Stitch Quilt

Organic Soft Stitch Quilt
Parachute

Organic Soft Stitch Quilt

Add this soft, organic cotton quilt to your cart for a top layer.

$259 $145

Shop Now

Organic Soft Stitch Sham Set

Organic Soft Stitch Sham Set
Parachute

Organic Soft Stitch Sham Set

These shams go with your quilt perfectly.

$79 $44

Shop Now

Percale Duvet Cover

Percale Duvet Cover
Parachute

Percale Duvet Cover

Slip under this crisp Egyptian cotton duvet cover. 

$200 $112

Shop Now

Percale Pillowcase Set

Percale Pillowcase Set
Parachute

Percale Pillowcase Set

Parachute's soft percale pillowcases come with a back envelope closure or a traditional side open style.

$59 $33

Shop Now

Patina Linen Quilt

Patina Linen Quilt
Parachute

Patina Linen Quilt

Snuggle up with the limited-edition Patina Linen Quilt, featuring a luxurious linen texture.

$299 $167

Shop Now

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Odds are your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

$552 $374

Shop Now

Linen Sham Set

Linen Sham Set
Parachute

Linen Sham Set

Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.

$89 $71

Shop Now

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Parachute

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Elevate your sleep setup with the Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set, featuring a 100% organic cotton duvet cover and sham.

$299 $167

Shop Now

Percale Top Sheet

Percale Top Sheet
Parachute

Percale Top Sheet

Crafted from 100% Egyptian cotton, Parachute's percale sheets offer the perfect blend of lightweight comfort and durability.

$90 $50

Shop Now

Brushed Cotton Sham Set

Brushed Cotton Sham Set
Parachute

Brushed Cotton Sham Set

Featuring Parachute's brushed cotton fabric, this sham set has a buttery soft finish to keep you feeling cool and cozy.

$79 $50

Shop Now

Linen Duvet Cover

Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen

Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320 $179

Shop Now

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set
Parachute

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set

Parachute's Organic Air Cotton Sham Set will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud.

$89 $22

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

The 40 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Samsonite Spring Sale: Get Up to 54% Off Best-Selling Luggage

Sales & Deals

Samsonite Spring Sale: Get Up to 54% Off Best-Selling Luggage

Save Up to 60% During Sur La Table's Semi-Annual Cookware Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% During Sur La Table's Semi-Annual Cookware Sale

Save Up to 40% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

Tags:

Latest News