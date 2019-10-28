The goal of any good foundation is to create a complexion that appears smooth, even-toned and poreless. Unfortunately, when you have dry skin, it becomes a case study in “easier said than done.”

Those prone to dryness have less oil on their skin and can have a weaker moisture barrier (which locks in hydration). This leads to rough texture, flakes, redness and more pronounced fine lines. Layer on the wrong foundation and those problems become even more noticeable as the makeup settles into cracks and builds up on dry patches, which let’s face it (see what we did there?), kind of defeats the whole point of foundation.

Fortunately, there are some solutions for those who are lacking in the hydration department. Many new foundations are a hybrid of skincare and cosmetics, providing nourishing and moisturizing benefits alongside their complexion-perfecting powers. And, they come in a variety of coverage options, applications, textures and finishes.

Here, the absolute best foundations for dry skin.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Bloomingdale's

Beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike, this red-carpet favorite lives up to its rep with a smooth-as-silk formula that transforms skin and hides imperfections, all while giving a lit-from-within glow.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

Nordstrom

The OG makeup-skincare hybrid, this classic tinted moisturizer just got a major update. Now available in 20 shades, it’s infused with nourishing oils from macadamia and kukui seeds, plus antioxidants for environmental protection, SPF and glycerin for lightweight hydration. The end result is a sheer hint of coverage that helps improve skin health and strengthen your natural moisture barrier over time.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Walmart

The brand’s Fit Me collection of foundations is hands down one of the best values for high-quality face makeup, and this hydrating version does not disappoint. It has a glycerin-based hydrating complex that moisturizes any rough patches to create a uniformly silky look and feel.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil

Sephora

Don’t let the fact that this foundation is also a face oil intimidate you. It fuses three types of mineral pigments into a base of active botanical oils that are skin-moisturizing and a much more pore-friendly (and eco-friendly!) smoothing alternative to silicone. Shake it up and spread it on for a dose of healthy hydration.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Foundation

Sephora

Iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath is the unofficial queen of skin, so you better believe that when she launched her own foundation, it was going to be the best of the best. With 36 wide-ranging shades, the futuristic formula features pigments treated with amino acids, which make the formula creamy and easy to build. It also contains polymers to provide longwear capabilities and luminosity and a Vita-serum complex to moisturize and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Try it and you’ll be obsessed with how good your skin looks.

Hourglass Stick Foundation

Hourglass

Stick foundation tends to get a bad rap, mostly because of its reputation for being old-fashioned and cakey. Well, that was then, and this Hourglass stick is now. This is a full-coverage stick that magically conceals without feeling heavy or looking spackled on and provides maximum coverage with minimum product.

Vapour Velvet Glow Foundation

The Detox Market

Equal parts skincare and makeup, this serum foundation is infused with antioxidant desert date oil, plus skin-nutritive sweet almond and macadamia oils. It gives skin a velvety look and feel, without looking heavy.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty Tools for Skin and Hair That Make Great Gifts: Clarisonic, Dyson and More

7 Latinx Makeup Brands That Are Taking Over the Beauty World

10 Drugstore Eyeshadows Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By