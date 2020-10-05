The Best Glossier Beauty Sets & More

All that hand washing you've been doing lately can help keep you safe -- but it can also make your hands unbearably dry. Luckily, Glossier's hand cream is perfect for you to nourish your chapped and flaky skin with all the hydration it needs.

The nutrient-rich Glossier Hand Cream, which was two years in the making, uses moisturizing ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract to soothe and calm skin without the greasiness that some creams leave in their wake. The moisture absorbs in about five seconds and then stays locked in. As for the smell? So fresh and so clean -- it's basically Glossier You reimagined for hands.

But here's the coolest part: The first 10,000 units of Glossier Hand Cream as well as other products are being donated to hospital and healthcare workers in the U.S. Combined with the squeezable, pod-like packaging (it's recyclable!) and another Glossier product that reaches cult-like status.

Shop these items and the best Glossier beauty sets for lips, skin, brows and more below.

The Skincare Set Glossier Glossier The Skincare Set Glossier The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. REGULARLY $52 $40 at Glossier

The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara. $45 at Glossier

The Emily Weiss Set Glossier Glossier The Emily Weiss Set Glossier Faves of founder and CEO Emily Weiss include four best-selling Glossier products: the Boy Brow grooming pomade for eyebrows, a lash-enhancing mascara called Lash Slick, the dreamy Milk Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew, a skin finisher that leaves a dewy glow. A $75 VALUE $58 at Glossier

Mask Duo Glossier Glossier Mask Duo Glossier Raise your hand if you've been doing more face masks than usual lately. Add these two to your list of ones to try -- detoxify pores with the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack and soothe all over with the Moisturizing Moon Mask. A $44 VALUE $40 at Glossier

The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. A $44 VALUE $35 at Glossier

Eye Trio Glossier Glossier Eye Trio Glossier A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart... A $44 VALUE $36 at Glossier

Hand Cream Glossier Glossier Hand Cream Glossier Even using constant hand sanitizer is no match for the super-moisturizing Glossier Hand Cream. $18 at Glossier

Milky Jelly Cleanser Glossier Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Glossier Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser is a vegan, creamy gel face wash, ph-balanced with five conditioners. $18 at Glossier

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer which is deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built in. $35 at Glossier

Invisible Shield Glossier Glossier Invisible Shield Glossier The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin against sunburn. $25 at Glossier

Bubblewrap Glossier Glossier Bubblewrap Glossier Like many Glossier products, Bubblewrap pulls double duty: It's both an eye treatment and a lip treatment, all in one little bottle. Made with a moisturizing combo of hyaluronic acid, squalane, avocado oil and brightening blueberry extract, this power player wakes up tired eyes and lips so they look fresher, smoother and more hydrated. It's also lightweight enough to wear under makeup. $26 at Glossier

