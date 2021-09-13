The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy 2021

Since we've spending more time at home in the last year and a half, we've gotten really into home decor. Right now we're focusing on fall decor to transform our home offices into autumn oases, but with Oct. 31 approaching, we're also dreaming up the perfect Halloween decor. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Etsy -- and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Etsy for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy, including a cheeky doormat decoration that we think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would approve of.

Many items on Etsy are ready to ship, and when you shop the site, you're supporting smaller artists and independent sellers.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces of Etsy decor below.

Hanging Paper Bats Etsy Hanging Paper Bats Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get some shrieks with these hanging paper bats. $5 Buy Now

Halloween Wreath Esty Halloween Wreath What makes this Halloween wreath so great is that is blends creepy and classy into one piece of fall decor -- it's a wreath with a Halloween theme, but you want actually scare off any trick-or-treaters. $34 Buy Now

Model Ghost Figure Etsy Model Ghost Figure These little ghost figures are too cute to spook, making them great everyday Halloween decor if you're looking for tame decorating ideas. $23 Buy Now

3D Printed Polyskull Bowl Etsy 3D Printed Polyskull Bowl If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This 3-D printed skull bowl comes in black or white and with these instructions from Etsy shop PRINTERROR: "Simply fill it with candy, live spiders or whatever else your cold dead heart desires!" $44 (REGULARLY $55) AT ETSY Buy Now

Halloween Bat Wall Decor Etsy Halloween Bat Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black styrene bats, which come in a pack of 25 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $15 AT ETSY Buy Now

Custom Gravestone Etsy Custom Gravestone Looking for Halloween yard decor that's not ghost- or witch-related...and maybe provides some comic relief? This gravestone from the NightmareCreators shop will be a hit with passersby. $70 AT ETSY Buy Now

Halloween Book Stacks Etsy Halloween Book Stacks If you want to leave terror to the imagination with your Halloween decor, the Halloween Book Stacks suggest something sinister without getting gory. $15 Buy Now

Cute Ghost Candle Etsy Cute Ghost Candle We love how you can customize a set of these adorable ghost candles by choosing your own scent and color. $18 AT ETSY Buy Now

Velvet Knit Pumpkin Etsy Velvet Knit Pumpkin Elevate your fall decor with a custom color scheme of soft pumpkins from Etsy seller KnotYourStyleCA. $12 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

