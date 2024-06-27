Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. If price has stopped you from snagging the pieces on your wishlist, we have great news. Right now, the HexClad 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on the brand's best-in-class cookware sets by up to 42% off.

Shop the HexClad Sale

HexClad's 4th of July deals include numerous top-rated cookware bundles and kitchen tools. During the Red, White & Blue Sale, you can save hundreds on full collections of HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one.

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 32% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.

Ahead, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. We've found all the best HexClad 4th of July deals on cookware and knife sets to shop below.

HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Hexclad HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Get all the goodies from HexClad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle. $1,704 $1,200 Shop Now

HexClad BBQ Bundle HexClad HexClad BBQ Bundle Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set. $557 $470 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

