Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. If price has stopped you from snagging the pieces on your wishlist, we have great news. Right now, the HexClad 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on the brand's best-in-class cookware sets by up to 42% off.
HexClad's 4th of July deals include numerous top-rated cookware bundles and kitchen tools. During the Red, White & Blue Sale, you can save hundreds on full collections of HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one.
From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 32% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.
HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
Ahead, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. We've found all the best HexClad 4th of July deals on cookware and knife sets to shop below.
HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot.
HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.
HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Get all the goodies from HexClad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.
HexClad 6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block
The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Each knife is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving you a harder blade and a sharper edge for effortless slicing.
HexClad BBQ Bundle
Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set.
HexClad Family Pasta Bundle
Host the ultimate pasta night with HexClad's durable 14" Hybrid Pan and Hybrid 8QT Pot.
HexClad Ultimate Everything Collection
Get HexClad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.
