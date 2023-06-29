The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail: Merrell, Hoka, Timberland and More
Now that summer is here, if you're looking to hit the trails, you'll need good pair of hiking shoes or boots to keep you comfortably moving. Whether you're gearing up for a camping trip, prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a solid hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.
Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm. From mountaineering boots to trail runners, we've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round.
Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any summer adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop the best hiking boots for women. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes and walking shoes for all your footwear needs.
The Best Hiking Boots for Women
The North Face has a durable hiking sneaker in the Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot. The TPU overlays stabilize and protect the heel so even during the toughest hikes you will feel secure.
We love the olive green color of these memory foam-cushioned Skechers, but they also come in black, navy, and several shades of brown.
For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.
A hiking boot crafted with a foam insole for a comfortable trek, waterproof performance and breathability in mind.
If you need a spring hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.
This sustainable and waterproof day-hiker shoe boasts an Achilles-cradling pull tab for added comfort.
The Best Hiking Shoes for Women
A limited-edition hiking boot that is functional and supportive.
This colorful hiking shoe is fitted for durability — made with DNA Loft V2 technology, release grooves in the midsole and a TrackTack rubber outsole.
With arch support, EVA foam midsoles, and rubber traction, the Keen Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes are a triple threat.
These Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.
Shoppers praise this pair's cushioned soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that trail running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style.
If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
Merrell shoes are known for being supremely comfortable, and these waterproof hiking shoes are breathable and lightweight for year-round hiking.
If you're looking to invest in a more casual, everyday-wear hiking shoe, you can't go wrong with the breathable On Cloud X style.
