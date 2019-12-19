The Best Holiday Gifts for Travelers

Aside from a ticket to someplace far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best Christmas gift for someone whose wanderlust is their biggest vice? The perfect gift is anything that makes a trip feel like you’re flying first class -- even if you’re stuck in economy.

From tech tools to packing hacks, sleek luggage to a travel journal, these gifts make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.

Whether your nearest and dearest are Up in the Air–style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work, global nomads who travel for fun or parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the thoughtful travel gifts on this list -- so much so that they might just give you their next companion ticket.

Below, shop the best gifts for travelers.

Jania 24" Check-In Luggage Vince Camuto Macy's Jania 24" Check-In Luggage Vince Camuto Traveling in style has never been easier, thanks to this khaki-colored Vince Camuto hardside suitcase with studded ribbon trim. This stylish carry-on luggage makes travel a breeze with its easy-to-roll four-wheel spinner system and interior zippered pocket. Score the price below -- an extra 15% off -- with promo code SHOP. And if you're looking for a whole luggage set, check out the matching 28" suitcase and 18" carry-on luggage (the latter of which fits perfectly in the overhead bin on the airplane); both are also on sale through Dec. 23. REGULARLY $360 $152.99 at Macy's

His & Hers Luggage Tags, Set of 2 Kate Spade New York Bloomingdale's His & Hers Luggage Tags, Set of 2 Kate Spade New York We all bring baggage into a relationship; these adorable luggage tags make the perfect travel gift or stocking stuffer to ensure your favorite couple does so in style. Bonus: Take 15% off these luggage tags when you add to cart! $26 at Bloomingdale's

Wool Loungers Allbirds Allbirds Wool Loungers Allbirds It's never a fun part of the trip -- when you have to remove your shoes while going through security. Instead of fussing with laces, make it a quick and easy process with these Allbirds wool loungers. (We love this classic gray color, but check out the limited-edition hues too.) Now all you have to fumble with is your passport. $95 at Allbirds

Collapsible Water Bottle Que Que Collapsible Water Bottle Collapsible Water Bottle Que PSA: Please don't buy a plastic water bottle at the airport during your travel downtime -- they're bad for the environment and your wallet. Instead, invest in a reusable, collapsible water bottle that you can fill up after the security checkpoint and easily stash in your luggage when not in use during the rest of your trip. Isn't this water bottle from Madewell super chic? $25 at Madewell

Pet Carrier Wild One Nordstrom Pet Carrier Wild One When the opportunity to take your furry best friend on a trip arises, you take it -- as long as you have a trusty travel pet carrier that's durable and comfortable for the little one. This cushioned carrier from chic pet brand Wild One makes it easy to transport a small pup. The cushioned base makes for a cozy bed, while the sleek, lined design makes it easy to clean. $180 at Nordstrom

Circular Leather Earbud Case Royce New York Amazon Circular Leather Earbud Case Royce New York From noise-canceling headphones to USB cords, all the essential travel gadgets have wires that tend to get tangled up in the bottom of your bag, just when it’s time for the in-flight entertainment to start. This chic case -- a great gift for all the business travelers in your life -- puts a stylish stop to all that. $55 at Amazon

Instant Mineral SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth This is a powder sunscreen with SPF 45 that she can throw in her bag and clear TSA every time. Also, it can be used without having to reapply makeup -- we'll buy two, thanks! $30 at Peter Thomas Roth

Nightflight Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Mesh Pouch Montblanc Mr Porter Nightflight Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Mesh Pouch Montblanc Even if he's the most organized person you know, all bets are off when he's on the road or on a long flight in the air. That’s where this Montblanc leather-trimmed nylon and mesh pouch comes in -- it’s easily packable and cleverly designed to keep all of his chargers, adapters, various cords and travel gadgets in one place, tangle-free. $130 at Mr Porter

Bedbox 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase Jetkids by Stokke Nordstrom Bedbox 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase Jetkids by Stokke For the littlest jet-setter (and the parents who don’t want to carry him or her through customs or into the airport lounges), this ingenious carry-on wheelie acts as a vehicle that kids can ride on in the airport. It even turns into a bed that they can stretch out on during long flights and get a good night's sleep. $199 at Nordstrom

Essentials Kit Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Essentials Kit Malin+Goetz The frequent flyer’s motto? Never check luggage on your flight. (We're trying!) That’s why this grab-and-go, carry-on-ready kit of top-of-the-line skincare and hair products is flying high all over the world. Each little bottle is full of effective natural ingredients that are gentle enough for sensitive skin -- and packaged in a TSA-approved, 3.4-ounce bottle. $32 at Malin+Goetz

Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag Longchamp Neiman Marcus Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag Longchamp A tote becomes a weekender and might just become the only bag she needs. If you know someone who shops their way across the globe, picking up souvenirs along the way, this expanding travel carry-on is sure to earn you big love (and hopefully a souvenir of your own). $255 at Neiman Marcus

Red Micro Cord Women's Classics TOMS TOMS Red Micro Cord Women's Classics TOMS When she plans on walking all day during her travel adventure but doesn’t want to take up a third of her bag with a pair of sneakers, she’ll reach into her suitcase pocket for these TOMS pack-flat lifesavers every time. (And you can feel good knowing that when you buy them, you’re giving a second gift: a pair of shoes to a child who needs them.) $55 at TOMS

Cashmere-Blend Travel Set H&M H&M Cashmere-Blend Travel Set H&M What’s chic, cuddly, warm and something you want to pack and bring with you all over the world? This luxe gray cashmere travel set, with a sleep mask, fingerless gloves and a blanket that turns into a travel scarf the minute you land -- all packed in its own cute case. $119 at H&M

Power Charger and Organizer Snap Closure Planner Vivitar Target Power Charger and Organizer Snap Closure Planner Vivitar No more hunting for an outlet to charge your phone. This three-ring binder has a rechargeable battery built in so you can power up your device from anywhere (and in mid-air), alongside all your important papers and notes. It’s a one-stop mobile business center for execs, students and anyone you know who is hyper organized. $40 at Target

