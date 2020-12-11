Shopping

The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts From Macy's -- Up to 70% Off Fine Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Macy's Black Friday Sale
Macy's

Looking to gift jewelry this holiday season? Get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department, which is offering deals up to 70% off. 

Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry such as diamond stud earrings, pearl necklace, engagement ring designs, stackable rings, pendant necklace, diamond bracelet and so many more styles. 

For more holiday jewelry gifting ideas to add some sparkle under the Christmas tree, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers during this year's shopping season as holiday shipping deadlines approach. 

Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Macy's
Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Macy's
100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Macy's
Gift this elegant layered freshwater pearl strand necklace for 60% off. 
REGULARLY $500
Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
TruMiracle
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Macy's
Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
TruMiracle
Scoop up this amazing deal on diamond stud earrings. Choose from 14k white, yellow or rose gold.
REGULARLY $600
Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
An exquisite engagement ring with a cluster of diamonds set in 14k white gold, this stunner is marked down a whopping 83% from its regular price.
REGULARLY $5,905.90
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Swarovski
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Macy's
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Swarovski
This unique Swarovski bracelet features blue and clear crystal accents set in rose gold-tone mixed plated metal.
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings (5/8 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, .63"
Macy's
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use.
REGULARLY $1,000
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Holiday Lane
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Holiday Lane
A sparkly teddy bear pendant necklace to complete any festive outfit, now under $8 at Macy's.
REGULARLY $29.50
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Save 71% on this pretty necklace and earring set, which comes in a velvet gift box.
REGULARLY $60

