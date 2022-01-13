Lifestyle

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep -- Bedding, Linens and More

By Dale Arden Chong‍
The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep
Let's face it: At this point, most of us are pretty tired. It's been a long year, and we could all use a really good night's sleep. As adjust to 2022, prioritizing our health is a worthy goal, and we know that ensuring a good night's sleep is the one key way to do that.

Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cute pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy -- we know better sleep is just around the corner. Better sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and It's time to treat yourself.

To help you gear up for your best year of sleep yet, ET has pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any other day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. 

Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create your best sleep environment for the new year, so you can be well-rested enough to accomplish all your 2022 goals.

Mattresses & Bedding:

Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa
Leesa Original Mattress
Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. 
$1199$999
Puffy Body Pillow
Puffy Body Pillow
Puffy
Puffy Body Pillow
There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Puffy's memory foam pillow to get the most out of your night.
$119 AT PUFFY
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back. 
$1,239$799 AT COCOON BY SEALY
Molecule Duvet Cover
Molecule Duvet Cover
Molecule
Molecule Duvet Cover
Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. And don't forget to use code COMFORT50 for 50% off all bedding for unbeatable holiday prices.
$199 AT MOLECULE
The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Awara
Awara
The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress
With nearly $700 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag. Plus, receive a sheet set, mattress cover and cooling pillow with your purchase. 
$1898$1199 AT AWARA SLEEP
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Baloo Living
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating your body. 
$159 AT BALOO LIVING
Casper Sateen Sheet Set
Casper Sateen Sheets
Casper
Casper Sateen Sheet Set
These 10% organic cotton sheets are the natural sleep remedy you didn't know about. They get softer with every wash, which means you'll get an even cozier night's sleep the more you use them and get you back into a regular sleep cycle.
$258$232
Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Brooklyn Sheets
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Snuggle into bed with these super-soft sheets from Brooklyn Bedding, currently 50% off while in stock!
$89$45 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING
YnM Weighted Blanket
YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon
YnM Weighted Blanket
This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature.
$50

Bedtime Prep:

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser like this. It uses essential oil like chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent to help with sleep issues (and look good doing it).
$119 AT AMAZON
L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil
L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil
Lavender essential oil is known for its relaxing aromatic properties. Whether you use in an oil diffuser, add a couple drops to your bath or on your pillow case, expect a more restful sleep. The flowers harvested for this oil come from the south of France.
$14
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
Amazon
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep without sleeping pills with this sleek white noise machine. You can control it with your phone and the compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel.
$90 AT AMAZON
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
Nordstrom
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.
$53 AT NORDSTROM
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. For a limited time, receive 60% off on the first three months, meaning you can enjoy a limitless supply of audiobooks for only $6.
$15 PER MONTH AT AMAZON

Beauty & Wellness:

NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
Verishop
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies.
$50 AT VERISHOP
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
HUM Nutrition
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.
$40 AT HUM NUTRITION
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillow case will elevate your nights to a whole new level -- you may even get to skip that 20 minute daytime nap!
$59$54
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eyemask
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eye Mask
Stoney Clover Lane
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eyemask
Sometimes it's just a little bit of light that disrupts our sleep quality. This cute and cozy silk eye mask can act as a sleep aid by eliminating that extra light. It's available from Stoney Clover Lane in 15 different colors.
$54 AT STONEY CLOVER LANE

Pajamas & Loungewear:

Invug Women Nightwear Short Sleeve Shirt and Shorts Pajama Set
Invug Women Nightwear Short Sleeve Shirt and Shorts Pajama Set
Amazon
Invug Women Nightwear Short Sleeve Shirt and Shorts Pajama Set
If you tend to run hot at night, this shorts pajamas set is easy-breezy (and it has more than 4,000 5-star reviews!).
$30$26
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
These highly rated Moonlight Dream Pajamas are 40% off right now at Nordstrom. 
$65$39
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cropped Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cropped Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
Shopbop
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cropped Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
Love the cottagecore trend but want to be as comfortable as possible? Look no further than this pretty loungewear set from Stripe & Stare, which was made in collaboration with LoveShackFancy.
$150 AT SHOPBOP
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
The only thing better than a pretty spring dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress -- with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles -- is one that fits the bill.
$125 AT HILL HOUSE HOME
SKIMS Silk Sleep Robe
SKIMS silk robe
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Sleep Robe
Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated silk robe -- which is available from sizes XXS to 4X.
$258 AT SKIMS
Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys
Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys
Jambys
Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys
No matter who's on the receiving end of these (a friend, a love, or yourself), they're sure to love lounging around in these around the clock.
$35 AT JAMBYS

