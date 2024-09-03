Shop
The Best Jean Jackets for Women to Wear All Fall Long: Shop Styles from Levi's, Free People and More

The Best Jean Jackets for Women to Wear This Fall
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:34 AM PDT, September 3, 2024

Whether you prefer cropped or oversized, light or dark wash, there's a perfect jean jacket out there for you.

As summer winds down, we can expect the hot sweaty days to slowly turn into chilly ones, so having a jacket on hand is a must. If you're on the hunt for the perfect year-round lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your wardrobe that you can wear for fall and beyond.

We've seen plenty of fashion trends this past summer — from the brat summer aesthetic to the crochet trend — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Free People's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we've gathered the best denim jackets to wear this fall.

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90 $55

Shop Now

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket
Free People

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.

PAIGE Rowan Jacket

PAIGE Rowan Jacket
Paige

PAIGE Rowan Jacket

Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.

'90s Trucker Jacket

'90s Trucker Jacket
Levi's

'90s Trucker Jacket

An homage to the iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket, this throwback cut has a relaxed fit for a vintage look.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

J.Crew New Classic Denim Jacket

J.Crew New Classic Denim Jacket
J.Crew

J.Crew New Classic Denim Jacket

J.Crew's New Classic Denim Jacket is the perfect, lightweight fashion accessory for fall and beyond.

$138 $80

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim jacket in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

