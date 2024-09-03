As summer winds down, we can expect the hot sweaty days to slowly turn into chilly ones, so having a jacket on hand is a must. If you're on the hunt for the perfect year-round lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your wardrobe that you can wear for fall and beyond.

We've seen plenty of fashion trends this past summer — from the brat summer aesthetic to the crochet trend — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Free People's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we've gathered the best denim jackets to wear this fall.

