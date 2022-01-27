Shopping

The Best Jewelry Deals at Macy's

By ETonline Staff
Macy's

Macy's always has great finds across the beloved department store, and one category of deals you don't want to miss is jewelry. With Valentine's Day only weeks away, a beautiful stone is an elegant and special way to express your love, or a nice treat to gift yourself.

Macy's has got it all from luxurious fine jewelry to fun fashion baubles including diamond stud earrings, heart-shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces, stackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.

If you're looking for more Valentine's Day gift inspiration, be sure to browse through our 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Shop Macy's jewelry and check out ET's favorite jewelry picks below. 

TruMiracle Diamond Three-Stone Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
https://www.macys.com/shop/product/trumiracle-diamond-three-stone-ring-1-ct.-t.w.-in-14k-white-yellow-or-rose-gold?ID=1733904&CategoryID=41911
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Three-Stone Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
Looking for an engagement ring that doesn't break the bank? Look no further!
$2,200$2,129
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
Macy's
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
These earrings add texture to your standard hoop earrings.
$900$729
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
You won't be able to take your eyes off these sparkling diamond drop earrings. 
$700
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
A beautiful necklace that features baguettes and round diamonds.
$700
Macy's Sapphire (1/3 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/5 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k White Gold
Macy's Sapphire Ring
Macy's
Macy's Sapphire (1/3 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/5 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k White Gold
Vibrant sapphires surrounded by diamonds makes this the perfect ring for someone who loves color in their jewelry.
$2,021$1,819
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Tennis bracelets are a huge trend right now. If you're looking for a diamond bracelet for yourself or to gift, grab this one! 
$800
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Macy's
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Brighten up a Disney-lover's day with these Disney Mickey Mouse Earrings. 
$100
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Macy's
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
This pearl set makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift.
$350
Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Macy's Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Macy's
Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Hoop earrings never go out of style. These earrings are also available in 10k rose gold and 10k white gold.
$500
Macy's Certified Diamond Vintage Inspired Rose Engagement Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 18k White Gold
Macy's Diamond Rose Ring
Macy's
Macy's Certified Diamond Vintage Inspired Rose Engagement Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 18k White Gold
This diamond rose engagement ring is sure to be showstopper.
$5,400$5,129

 

