The Best Kids Shoes on Amazon, Nordstrom, TOMS and More

Shopping for new kids' shoes? We're here to help!

There are a lot of options out there and depending on what your little one needs -- from cozy boots to wear for the rest of winter or a fresh pair of everyday sneakers -- we can all agree comfort is top priority.

Whether you've got a baby, toddler, kid or teen, ET Style has selected the best kids' shoes you can buy right now from brands we love such as Crocs, Native, TOMS, Vans, Stride Rite and more.

Check out our picks of the best kids shoes below.

FabKids Tulip Hem Fuzzy Boot FabKids FabKids Tulip Hem Fuzzy Boot Can't keep up with how fast your kids' feet grow? Try a shoe subscription service from FabKids. Sign up to become a VIP member and receive shoe styles 40% off retail prices. Returns and exchanges are free. Right now, as a new member get two pairs from $9.95 and free shipping. We think your little one will love this cozy boot with fuzzy rainbow trim. $20 AT FABKIDS (VIP PRICE) Buy Now

Crocs LiteRide Clog Kids DSW Crocs LiteRide Clog Kids Crocs are a fantastic effortless style for younger kids on the go. The clog's slingback strap ensures the shoe stays on the foot. The soft, flexible foam Matlite upper and LiteRide foam footbed results in a comfy, cushioned fit. $40 AT DSW Buy Now

Native Jefferson Kids Shoes Zappos Native Jefferson Kids Shoes Native's rubber footwear make for a great water shoe for any kid. The Jefferson style is fantastic on land and in the sea. The round-toe, slip-on shoe style features shock absorption and odor resistance. The lightweight shoe is easy on a child's foot and is hand-washable. It's available in an array of colors, too! $35 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas shoes are the best for active kids. The bestselling Ultraboost 20 running shoe has responsive cushioning that energizes every stride, non-slip grippy rubber outsole and textile upper for optimal support for growing feet. Get 20% off the sale price with the promo code EXTRA20. $77 AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

TOMS Tiny Mary Jane Slip-On TOMS TOMS Tiny Mary Jane Slip-On TOMS has a range of options of baby shoe styles, toddler shoes and kids' shoes. We love this shimmery Mary Jane design with velcro closure that can be worn as dress shoes. $34 AT TOMS Buy Now

Vans Classic Checker Slip-On Nordstrom Vans Classic Checker Slip-On Offered in baby, toddler, little kid and big kid sizes, the iconic Vans checkered canvas shoes are equally comfortable and stylish thanks to the slip-on design and retro aesthetic. $35 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Stride Rite 360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker Stride Rite Stride Rite 360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker Stride Rite has some of the most comfortable kids' shoe options. The washable Stride Rite 360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker features a soft memory foam footbed for cushioning, sock insole you can remove for a wide foot fit and easy hook-and-loop-strap closure. $35 AT STRIDE RITE Buy Now

Skechers Kids' Microspec-Gorza Sneaker Amazon Skechers Kids' Microspec-Gorza Sneaker Sketchers has great sneaker options for kids. Their designs are fun, functional and sporty. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

