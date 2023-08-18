Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals on Amazon to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

By Lauren Gruber
menswear
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fall is closer than you think, and pretty soon a closet full of thin t-shirts, athletic shorts and tank tops won't cut it once the temperatures start to drop. Stocking your closet with enough jackets, jeans, sweaters and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your wardrobe.

We've scoured Amazon for the best Labor Day deals on men's clothing and found fall wardrobe essentials up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for office-appropriate business casual pieces, sporty sneakers for the gym or cozy sweaters to wear on date night, we've got your outfits covered.

Best-selling Levi''s jeans, Dr. Martens boots, Columbia vests and Tommy Hilfiger tees are just a few of the must-have staples you can score at a discount on Amazon now. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the best Amazon men's sneaker deals and Amazon's end-of-summer fashion sale.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts, Jackets and Sweaters

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

A lightweight sweater made of 100% cotton is perfect for everyday wear. 

$25$22
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any fall outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.

$108$70
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve

This classic long-sleeve shirt is all you need for your work day.

$25$19
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Amazon
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. 

$80$70
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$46$28
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days.

$45$30
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.

$26$20
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Amazon
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$30$15
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Closeout
Amazon
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

This Carhartt pocket T-shirt is a great durable short-sleeve shirt. Plus, the front pocket comes in handy when you need to stow away a few pens or a pack of gum.

$20$15

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70$40
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers.

$40$24
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70$48
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.

$31$22
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean

Every wardrobe needs a pair of comfortable Levi's pants made with elastane for stretch.

$80$48

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths.

$100$69
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer

Kick up your office shoe game with these refined loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale.

$40$25
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85$75
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Elevate your fall wardrobe with these timeless leather combat boots.

$130$88
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140$54
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90$62

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

