The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

By ETonline Staff
There are currently great Labor Day meanswear deals on Amazon if you are looking for formal workwear styles for the fall. Your trousers, polo shirts, and sweaters may have been tucked away in the back of your closet, not knowing when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Whether you're seeking business casual fashions or trendy brands, you'll find a wide range of options at the retailer.

Many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more. ET has scoured the internet and found a few of the best deals on business casual essentials, including polos, collared tops, sweaters trousers, loafers, and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the 15 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.

Shirts, Jackets, and Sweaters

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

A lightweight sweater makes this casual wardrobe essential ideal for everyday wear. 

$25$22
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$89$62
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer
The Rack Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer

Grab this classic styled blazer in any of the four available colors for 73% off.

$575$150
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve

This classic long-sleeve shirt is all you need for your work day.

$7 AND UP
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Amazon
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. 

$80$70
The No-Sweat Sweater
The No-Sweat Sweater
Everlane
The No-Sweat Sweater

With this sweater, you can coordinate any work outfit. One reviewer said "I gave this sweater as a gift to my boyfriend, who absolutely loved the fit and feel of it. He wore it three days straight after receiving it and wants more colors now."

$78$39
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with having a classic tee from Madewell in your closet.

$30
Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt
Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt
Bonobos
Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

Elevate any outfit with some more structure — provided by this collared Stretch Riviera shirt from Bonobos.

$79$39
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo
Breezeway Spectator Polo
Nordstrom Rack
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo

This Mambo Blue polo has so much style versatility — with the option to easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.

$100$50

Pants and Shorts

Coastaoro Rider Tailored Shorts
COASTAORO Rider Tailored Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
Coastaoro Rider Tailored Shorts

These chino shorts is a must-have for the summer weekend.

$80$22
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Suit Pants
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Suit Pants
Macy's
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Suit Pants

Ralph Lauren clothing is a closet must-have. Freshen up your formal look with these ultra-comfy UltraFlex pants. 

$190$100
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants
Amazon
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants

These are the joggers for you if you're looking for a pair that will make you feel and look good. 

$12 AND UP
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes 7.5" ripstop camp short
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes 7.5" ripstop camp short
J.Crew
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes 7.5" ripstop camp short

These shorts work even if you work from home and don't want to wear pants.

$80$36
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Expand your home jean selection with a staple pair from Lucky Brand — available in six, summer-friendly colors, no less.

$99$45
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Khaki pants are an essential for your back-to-work style — especially if they're from a brand like Dockers.

$20 AND UP
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ Shorts
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ Shorts
Macy's
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ Shorts

Relaxed, versatile, and supremely soft, these shorts are calling your name. Shorts that are "nice" and "comfy" can go hand-in-hand.

$50$25

Shoes

adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Amazon
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style. 

$65$42
Kenneth Cole Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer
Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer
Nordstrom Rack
Kenneth Cole Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer

Kick up your office shoe game with these refined belt loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale, too.

$109$50
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes
New Balance
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe

These aren't your traditional sneakers — and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.

$90
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Amazon
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.

$114 AND UP
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$63 AND UP
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Lace up in these breathable, low-top sneakers  — complete with a grip sole and padded footbed for additional comfort.

$150$90

