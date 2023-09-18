As the holiday season draws near, the best Advent calendars of 2023 are starting to arrive for everyone on your gift list. For many, Advent calendars are a fun and festive annual tradition to countdown the days until Christmas. Kids and adults alike are sure to love this year's LEGO Advent calendars that are full of surprises to celebrate both the season along with your favorite fandom.

All five LEGO Advent calendars for 2023 are available to shop at Amazon now. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and more will be delighted with the miniature LEGO builds awaiting behind 24 little closed doors. Each LEGO Advent calendar is a fun and engaging way to build excitement for the big holiday.

Designed for builders of all ages with models including up to 320 pieces, LEGO's interactive calendars include beloved buildable characters from Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to Doctor Strange and an Ewok in holiday gear. Most of the LEGO Advent calendars even contain a piece of scenery to create a themed backdrop for the pieces.

Ahead, find all the best LEGO Advent calendars for 2023. It's essential to shop early, as these popular Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly before December.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds. $45 Shop Now

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor. $35 Shop Now

LEGO Books Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO Books Advent Calendar With 24 activity books, kids get one new mini winter LEGO title for each day leading up to Christmas. Each 16-page mini book is filled with holiday- or winter-related activities. $25 $20 Shop Now

