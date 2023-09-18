LEGO's 2023 Advent calendars are here. Get your favorite one before it sells out.
As the holiday season draws near, the best Advent calendars of 2023 are starting to arrive for everyone on your gift list. For many, Advent calendars are a fun and festive annual tradition to countdown the days until Christmas. Kids and adults alike are sure to love this year's LEGO Advent calendars that are full of surprises to celebrate both the season along with your favorite fandom.
All five LEGO Advent calendars for 2023 are available to shop at Amazon now. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and more will be delighted with the miniature LEGO builds awaiting behind 24 little closed doors. Each LEGO Advent calendar is a fun and engaging way to build excitement for the big holiday.
Designed for builders of all ages with models including up to 320 pieces, LEGO's interactive calendars include beloved buildable characters from Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to Doctor Strange and an Ewok in holiday gear. Most of the LEGO Advent calendars even contain a piece of scenery to create a themed backdrop for the pieces.
Ahead, find all the best LEGO Advent calendars for 2023. It's essential to shop early, as these popular Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly before December.
LEGO Advent Calendars 2023
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
From Star Wars characters like Emperor Palpatine and Princess Leia to mini vehicles including The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter and Imperial Star Destroyer, this 320-piece LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Jedis in training.
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.
LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar
A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor.
LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar
Packed with pet-themed activities, this LEGO Advent calendar with 10 LEGO Friends characters and fun Christmas activities lets you build a festive pet playground.
LEGO Books Advent Calendar
With 24 activity books, kids get one new mini winter LEGO title for each day leading up to Christmas. Each 16-page mini book is filled with holiday- or winter-related activities.
