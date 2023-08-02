Sales & Deals

The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Getaway: Save Up to 60% On Suitcases

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There's still a month of summer left and nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon currently has an early Labor Day luggage sale you won't want to miss to update your travel gear.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals for Labor Day 2023, including luggage sets for your next work trip or summertime adventure. 

Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. 

$270$199
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Save $85+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.

$200$111
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port
Amazon
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

Save 37% on this suitcase with a 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port, and phone holder located in the back for travel convenience.

$64$40
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$113
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$107
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$140$105
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$150$126
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140$57
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$144
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$94

The Best Deals on Luggage Sets

American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set
American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set

Get a carry-on with convenient pockets and a checked bag with a durable scratch-resistant shell in this shell. Plus, two packing cubes are included to keep you organized.

$200$98
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggages, Navy Blue, 5 Piece Set
Amazon
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set

This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" Large check-in suitcase, 24" Medium check-in suitcase, 20" Carry on, 15" Boarding tote, and 10" Travel accessory kit toiletry bag.

$198$131
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Labor Day holiday on time.

$400$128
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Whether you're traveling to San Fransisco or North Carolina, you must have dependable luggage for your Labor Day event. Workers need time off - Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your Labor Day vacation.

$340$216
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95$40
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials. 

$219$101
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$145

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

