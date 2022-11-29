Shopping

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2022

By ETonline Staff
While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon during Cyber Monday — you can even find super affordable styles for fall and winter that match the ever-popular lululemon! 

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

These lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great lululemon lookalikes for you to sport all fall and winter long. 

Take a look at the comparisons below — we love them all! — and shop whichever version feels right to you.

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The popular Lululemon Align High Rise Pants are arguably the best leggings with pockets on the market. Not only are they lightweight and ultra soft, but they also feature a 4-way stretch.

$98

The Stylish Lookalike 

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. 

 

$23$16

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger

Designed for yoga, these joggers are perfect if you want a more relaxed fit.

$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
Amazon
Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets

The same Align legging you love, now in a cozy jogger version. Score similar buttery soft, high-waist joggers (with pockets!) for under $30. 

$29

The Real Deal

Lululemon Swiftly Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
Swiftly Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon
Lululemon Swiftly Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt

Whether you're training in the gym or going for a run, this shirt was constructed with both breathability and comfortability in mind.

$78

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect Lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.

$28

The Real Deal

Lululemon Tracker Low-Rise Short 4"
Lululemon Tracker Short 4"
Lululemon
Lululemon Tracker Low-Rise Short 4"

When everyday is leg day, these shorts were designed for those with athletic quads. Whether hiking or running, these shorts are sure provide maximum comfort.

$68

The Stylish Lookalike

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Women's Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys.

$30$25

The Real Deal

Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
Lululemon
Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups

A racerback bra intended only for a light workout. Constructed from the ultra soft Nulu™ Fabric, you'll want to live in this bra.

$48

The Stylish Lookalike 

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

This Lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller. 

$26$23

The Real Deal 

Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length
Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length
Lululemon
Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length

Joggers versatile enough you can lounge, workout, or run errands in. 

$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers

While Lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good Lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.

$30

The Real Deal

Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve
Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve
Lululemon
Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve

If you're looking for a long sleeve shirt that can be worn while you're on the go, this Back In Action loose-fitting shirt is what you need.

$68

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt
CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirts
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt

This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original Lululemon Align Leggings.

$26

The Real Deal

Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Lululemon
Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

For those looking for a bit more support during a training or workout, this Lululemon Energy Bra is the perfect go-to.

$52

The Stylish Lookalike

Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Amazon
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra

For those who want a sports bra with medium support, TikTok users say this is the perfect (and more affordable) alternative to Lululemon's popular strappy bra. It's perfect for wearing under tank tops. 

$23

The Real Deal

Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short
Lululemon
Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

These running shorts feature secure connected gel pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free. 

$68

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

$28

The Real Deal

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger

Although these joggers were designed for those on the move, you can also cozy up and lounge around this fall and winter in these high rise cotton fleece sweatpants. 

$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

AJISAI Joggers Pants
AJISAI Women's Joggers Pants
Amazon
AJISAI Joggers Pants

These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.

$37$32

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Tank Top

This cropped tight fit sports bra contours to every body type up to D cups.

$68

The Stylish Lookalike 

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 

$23

The Real Deal

Lululemon Define Jacket
Lululemon Define Jacket
Lululemon
Lululemon Define Jacket

This Lululemon Define Jacket was designed with a contoured fit, quick drying fabric, mesh back ventilation, and sleeves that'll cover your hands for warmth.

$118

The Stylish Lookalike

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 

$42

The Real Deal

Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups
Enlite Front-Zip Bra
Lululemon
Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups

The revolutionary zip-front racerback bra intended for high support during running and training. 

$108

The Stylish Lookalike

SYROKAN High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
SYROKAN High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
Amazon
SYROKAN High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

This SYROKAN sports bra matches Lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.

$28

The Real Deal

Luluemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Luluemon Align High-Rise Short
Luluemon
Luluemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Whether you need a pair of shorts for low impact workouts or simply want shorts that are sweat-wicking and stretchy, these Lululemon Align Shorts are perfect.

$64

The Stylish Lookalike 

Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect Lululemon alternative as it features Non-See-Through, Quick Drying, Moisture Wicking fabric and pockets. 

$20

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

