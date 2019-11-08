The Best Makeup Brushes for Flawless Application

Talk to professional makeup artists and the first bit of gospel they’ll pass on to an amateur product lover is that brushes are the most important part of their kits. (Even more so than the actual cosmetics in some cases.)

That’s because while they can make do with whatever makeup they have available, nothing takes the place of high-quality brushes. They ensure application is smoother and that cat eye or red lip stays put and, more importantly, looks flawless. (As if you needed another reason for getting rid of the dinky applicator that came with your eyeshadow.)

Whether you’re looking for a specialized tool or a comprehensive set, there’s something for everyone’s at-home makeup kit here.

Discover the best makeup brushes to add to your collection, below.

Professional Blending Brush Revlon Amazon Professional Blending Brush Revlon This clever sponge-tipped tool enables you to work around all the contours of your face and also exfoliates skin for a super smooth finish. $3 at Amazon

Elite Black Brush Set Artis Amazon Elite Black Brush Set Artis These oval brush heads are designed to mimic the pad of your finger, so makeup application is the closest you can get to using your fingers, without getting dirty.

$185 at Amazon

Artistique Highlight Brush Surratt Beauty Sephora Artistique Highlight Brush Surratt Beauty Use this ultra-soft brush to dust highlighter on the tops of cheekbones, the orbital bones, the forehead and even the collarbones. Made in Japan, the ergonomic brush features hand-tied natural fibers.

$125 at Sephora

Yachiyo Kabuki Brush NARS Bloomingdale's Yachiyo Kabuki Brush NARS Made with natural bristles, this tapered tool makes quick work of blending loose powder, blush, highlighter -- or even powder shadows around the eye area. $55 at Bloomingdale's

Mr. Right Eye Essential Brush Set Too Faced Nordstrom Mr. Right Eye Essential Brush Set Too Faced Everything you need to create a killer smoky eye or a soft, natural look is in this five-piece set that includes brushes for lining, shading, smudging and blending. REGULARLY $45 $39 at Nordstrom

Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush Shiseido Bloomingdale's Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush Shiseido With a four-petal shape inspired by the camellia, this handy tool can be used to buff skin to get rid of any telltale lines of demarcation between your foundation and skin.

$49 at Bloomingdale's

