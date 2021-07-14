Beauty

Revolution Beauty Sale: Up to 70% Off The 'Friends' Makeup Collection

By ETonline Staff
When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is currently part of the retailer's Beauty Sale. Featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks, the Friends x Revolution collection was their biggest one yet and you can get everything for up to 70% off right now. 

So if you're a beauty lover and a diehard Friends fan, you need to get your hands on the new range with products named after Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey, featuring recognizable motifs and graphics from the show, such as the lobster, turkey and the fountain!

Everything from the collaboration is under $30, which means you'll undoubtedly be tempted to stock up on multiple items from the collectable line. The first and second collections were a huge success, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites. In addition to makeup and the new sheet masks, the collaboration also offers bath and body products, makeup brushes, scrunchies and makeup bags. 

Shop the entire Revolution Beauty Summer Sale at the beauty brand's website. If you want to know where to find specific steals from the Friends x Revolution collection, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the sale event.

Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Every 'Friends' fan needs this adorable lobster handheld mirror. 
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette I'll Be There For You
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette I'll Be There For You
If you love bronze tones, you need the I'll Be There For You eyeshadow palette, which includes 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Encased in exclusive Friends door frame packaging, this makeup palette will have you feeling like you are on the real set. But the real fun is in the shade names that reference each character, like "Cat" (one of the warm neutral shades) or "Foosball" (bright turquoise). 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
For Friends enthusiasts who want to venture outside of neutrals, this eyeshadow palette is packed with 9 pastel shades.
$10 (REGULARLY $12)
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Refresh throughout the day with this on-the-go mini setting spray from the Friends makeup collection. 
$6 (REGULARLY $8)
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
This lip kit has the lip glosses and lip liner you need for the perfect '90s nude lip. 
$10 (REGULARLY $12)
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
A niacinamide-infused sheet mask, featuring a print of the peephole frame that a fellow Friends fan will instantly recognize.
$2 (REGULARLY $5)
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Channel Rachel’s iconic 90’s look with the Rachel Eyeshadow Palette, lipstick, lip gloss, a hydrating sheet mask and exclusive pair of Rachel faux mink volume false lashes.
$38 (REGULARLY $48)

