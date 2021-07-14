When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is currently part of the retailer's Beauty Sale. Featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks, the Friends x Revolution collection was their biggest one yet and you can get everything for up to 70% off right now.

So if you're a beauty lover and a diehard Friends fan, you need to get your hands on the new range with products named after Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey, featuring recognizable motifs and graphics from the show, such as the lobster, turkey and the fountain!

Everything from the collaboration is under $30, which means you'll undoubtedly be tempted to stock up on multiple items from the collectable line. The first and second collections were a huge success, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites. In addition to makeup and the new sheet masks, the collaboration also offers bath and body products, makeup brushes, scrunchies and makeup bags.

Shop the entire Revolution Beauty Summer Sale at the beauty brand's website. If you want to know where to find specific steals from the Friends x Revolution collection, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the sale event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Is Open: Shop the Best Deals

The Best Makeup Products from the RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

Disney's 'Cruella': Makeup & Clothing Inspired by the Stylish Villain

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

The Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Part 2 Is Here!

Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Is Here -- All Items Under $30

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now