Maxi dresses are the epitome of fall fashion. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of fall dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a fall wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite fall styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale

Patagonia Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More Fall Gear

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Fall Trending Styles

Anthropologie Kicks Off Fall With a Labor Day Sale — Take An Extra 50% Off Clothing, Bedding and Decor

10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets

Shop the 20 Best Fall Dresses on Amazon — All Under $45

The 8 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish

The Best Men's Fall Jackets: Levi's, The North Face, Amazon and More

Shop the Best Wedding Guest Dresses From Amazon for Fall 2022

The Best Fall Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The 28 Best Sandals for Fall 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More