The Best Maxi Dresses To Shop on Amazon To Wear All Spring Long

By Charlotte Lewis
With warmer temperatures almost here, if you're like us, you're probably starting to shop for spring dresses and other spring wardrobe essentials. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found spring dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite spring styles and shop the best maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Blencot Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Blencot Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Blencot Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Show that spring has sprung with a beautiful floral maxi dress. 

$80$50
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress

Make your way to the dance floor in this floral boho maxi with off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruched bodice and double skirt slits, perfect to wear for spring weddings. 

$40
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Simple, chic, and elegant, this long cardigan dress features a long sleeve, button-down, and loose fit. You can also show off your body shape with a belt in this eye-catching piece.

$39
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and trendy tiered skirt.

$47$39
WITH COUPON
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long. 

$50$34
WITH COUPON
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress

Nothing like having a classic black maxi dress, especially during cold early spring days. 

$40
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for spring.

$50 $33
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your spring weather wardrobe.

$60$42
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets

Keep it casual with this flattering striped dress with pockets.

$40$32
WITH COUPON
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$46$36
WITH COUPON
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Casual Maxi Dress Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a spring BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$26
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

We love the wide range of spring colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too. 

$60$31
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress

Made from lightweight chiffon, this formal maxi dress is an excellent choice for spring weddings.

$57
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Amazon
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress

Stylish and perfect for any special occasion, this v-neck maxi dress with slit has a v-neck and slit at the back. Plus, it's easy to accessorize with your favorite shoes and accessories.

$57$44
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Channel your inner Bridgerton with this maxi dress. 

$56
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Amazon
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress

With over 17,700 five star reviews, this dress will have you feeling extra classy at a function. 

$70$59
Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This sleeveless halter neck dress is spring party ready.

$37
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

This  3/4 sleeve long-sleeve dress is perfect to wear for an outdoor get-together with friends. Plus, this dress offers many floral print options.

$33$26
WITH COUPON
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler spring nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

$53$34
WITH COUPON
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$52$31
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.

$60$43
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Amazon
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress

This v-neck casual dress will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.

$38
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress

A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.

$39$28
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

