With warmer temperatures almost here, if you're like us, you're probably starting to shop for spring dresses and other spring wardrobe essentials. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found spring dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite spring styles and shop the best maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

15 Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Traveling

The Saks Friends & Family Sale Has Epic Designer Deals for Spring

The 14 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring

15 Spring Fashion Finds at Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

The 18 Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Forever 21 Taps TikTok Star Alix Earle for Latest Juicy Couture Collab

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Easter Shopping Guide 2022: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor

Shop The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale